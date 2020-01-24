The Forgotten Army is a web series documentary directed by Kabir Khan, based on the story of foot soldiers of the Indian National Army who did everything in their capacity to overthrow the British Indian government after World War II.

Wondering, if it's worth the watch or not? Here are some tweets that you can read, in order to decide whether this web series is worth binge watching or not.

Just watched the first episode of the forgotten army ... Its awesome .... Totally up to the expectations ...

Do watch it



Surprise package :- @iamsrk ka narration with that depth..

Totally worth it ..



Thanks @amazon#TheForgottenArmy — Salil Bansal (@iamsalilbansal) January 23, 2020

Jus now watched #TheForgottenArmy

Truly a master piece. EPIC series. Loved it. The non-linear narration holds our attention till the end of the series. War sequences are captured beautifully.@sunnykaushal89's acting is nice.

Watch it now! Highly recommended#AmazonPrimeVideo — Rohan gupta (@rohanguptaoffl) January 23, 2020

#TheForgottenArmy should have been a movie.. goosebumps stuff. 👌👌👌 — aditya jain (@blah__________1) January 23, 2020

Ok folks the last two episodes of #TheForgottenArmy I was a big heaping mess well done and that has to be some of the best TV I have ever seen #PrimeVideoCAJan20 #PrimeVideoCanadaJan20 pic.twitter.com/YT993gptAb — The Future is here (@PatrickBurgoon) January 23, 2020

Saw #TheForgottenArmy , love how Kabir Khan used this dialogue in the final episode-- Battle for Freedom was easier, but battle for holding on to freedom is tougher. So relevant in these times. @PrimeVideoIN @kabirkhankk @sunnykaushal89 — vishesh (@vroy38) January 24, 2020

@PrimeVideoIN this morning just started, watching #theforgottenarmy and from scene one it's giving me the goosebumps! Yes we have forgotten our forefathers sacrifice and we are fighting in the name of religion, caste and creed but those days everyone were one they were "Indian"!! — ପ୍ରତୀକ कुमार Mishra ایشاں (@ishaan001) January 24, 2020

Indian content has pumped up big!#TheForgottenArmy is EPIC!

Now watching the final episode. So hooked, the feelings go through your veins. Beautifully made. VFX could have been strong though. — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 23, 2020

Already watched 4 episodes and loving it. And I have the same question as Amar( Karanvir Malhotra), why weren’t we taught these in our history? Time to make a change in our outdated syllabus. @kabirkhankk @PrimeVideoIN #historyrevisited #TheForgottenArmy https://t.co/0R7fLZK2ud — आवारा-भँवरे🐝 (@AawaraBhanware) January 24, 2020

I feel #TheForgottenArmy is @kabirkhankk’s best work since BB. He wonderfully brings to light an unsung chapter in Indian history. With impetus on human sentiments. Brilliant performances @sunnykaushal89 & #Sharvari! https://t.co/fuIUOtZsvo ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @PrimeVideoIN @_sterlingmedia_ — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) January 24, 2020

Damn in love with this already !! Proud to say that This is surely the best freedom anthem I have ever seen .Must Watch @primevideoin #AzaadiKeLiye #TheForgottenArmy pic.twitter.com/H3U67zVwxg pic.twitter.com/Kw4yZIWgeH — PRI HAPPY (@prihapp21) January 23, 2020

Watched all the episodes of #TheForgottenArmy .Worth watching it .Never knew this side of an Indian army. Great work on the vfx.👌👌 Kudos to @sunnykaushal89 🎁 @PrimeVideoIN and @iamsrk voice 👏👏👏👏 — Nikhil Sachan (@NikhilSachan17) January 23, 2020

Watching @kabirkhankk 's #theforgottenarmy on @PrimeVideoIN . This is my second binge watch of the Republic weekend after watching #Thefamilyman yesterday. Was here just 2 listen to @iamsrk 's Voiceover but the story & production values are making me binge watch the whole thing — Pushker (@Tfp_Guy) January 24, 2020

#TheForgottenArmy is really gem.@sunnykaushal89 is looks very promising.

Not rating this lovely series but telling that it is purely beautiful love story. — Ayush Gautam (@aslikanpuriya) January 23, 2020

#TheForgottenArmy Wonderfully made. Emotional to core. Will literally pull the strings of your heart. A little over the top on dramatization, but perfectly executed storyline. The background score so fit. The depth of voice in the narration by Shah Rukh Khan adds to the beauty. pic.twitter.com/RQDv5gyk1s — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 23, 2020

@sunnykaushal89

You're going to be the reason for a lot of sleepless nights to come! 😍#TheForgottenArmy @PrimeVideoIN — Shruti (@growasyougrow) January 24, 2020

Just watched the all episode of #TheForgottenArmy ... Its awesome



Great Job :- @kabirkhankk while watching all stories heard of Azad Hind Expedition Refresh @iamsrk



I happy to hear @iamsrk voice. Because his family was very close #Generalshahnawazkhan



Thanks @amazon

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/oFO1VCx2AA — Adil Shah Nawaz Khan (@adilshahnawazk) January 24, 2020

Just saw #TheForgottenArmy on @PrimeVideoIN , Really makes you think, is history what we are taught or what we have heard!

One thing is pretty sure India makes history today!!

I really recommend #TheForgottenArmy to everyone !

See for yourself!! — bollywoodcinema (@Akshatdoshi13) January 24, 2020

Saw first episode of #TheForgottenArmy on @PrimeVideoIN such a good quality and direction by makers

Content is too good

Must watch👌👌👌

Thank you amazon for showing it 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pmhIwIawdt — Shashank singh (@Shashan7318) January 24, 2020

Just got back from the premiere of #TheForgottenArmy where they screened three episodes from the @PrimeVideoIN series. Cannot wait to see the remaining episodes.... Well done, @kabirkhankk ... And it is so good to hear @iamsrk 's powerful voiceover... makes a big impact — Arti Dani (@artiharuki) January 23, 2020

Weekend plans sorted!