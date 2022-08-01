The Gray Man, a new blockbuster spy-vs-spy thriller from Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, marks their Netflix debut. It has one of the highest budgets of any Netflix originals to date, with a $200 million budget and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, the movie follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, who unintentionally learns secretive agency information and ends up as a prime target for his former coworker Lloyd Hansen and other international killers.

The film, which stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA black ops assassin being pursued by his own agency and the mustachioed lunatic played by Chris Evans, has received a mixed reception on Twitter but has continuously been one of the most popular 2022 Netflix movies since its release.

Here are the tweets you need to read before deciding to watch the much-talked-about spy thriller The Gray Man.

Movie review, 2022:



Gray Man

Entertaining..



Action packed.

Rating: 9/10.



Except the CIA Head not being found guilty.. pic.twitter.com/W3D95GZyCC — abgMannKB (@DaddyKL77) July 27, 2022

Here is my review of The Gray Man



Cool fights

Good punch and shoot

Script bad

Drone shots, too many

Entertained me for 2 hours

3/5 stars — Shane (@shanehall31) July 30, 2022

Movie Review : The Gray Man. Didn't feel like a Russo Brothers movie at all. More like Michael Bay. Worst action scenes compared to their other movies. Expected much better from them. Story wasn't all that either. Evans was the best xter. It's still an enjoyable movie tho 6/10 pic.twitter.com/7s11Pcnqtt — Bane (@Sujodamystique) July 24, 2022

I often agree with critics on action movies, but The Gray Man is way more fun than the reviews it's been getting. — Fred Sprinkle (@fredsprinkle) July 29, 2022

The GrayMan Review :

Story wise the movie was great. Expected more of @dhanushkraja screen presence but its ok for his first time Hollywood debut. Would give an 8/10 for the movie for the hardwork they have put in this movie. Great job @Russo_Brothers 👏 #TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/fr8J129ddl — 𝓡𝓐𝓜𝓑𝓞ᵀʰᵉ ᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ (@Ramess_06) July 23, 2022

Movie Review: The Gray Man. I don’t like it. Silly, predictable, can i get the time back. What a waste of talent and money. They just don’t know how to make movies anymore. If netflix is looking for this one to help save them. pic.twitter.com/qPR3QFV3ja — nobody u know (@falconsinala) July 26, 2022

The Gray Man is a cool action thriller with style but not so much substance. Gosling and Evans standout. As well as Butters, Jean Page, and Henwick. Fast paced but lacking in cohesiveness with the writing and reality. Still very entertaining. 6/10 #review #TheGrayMan #netflix pic.twitter.com/SI2hZR3tCg — Josh Blumenkranz (@JoshBlumenkranz) July 28, 2022

The bland man.



Here's my full review for Netflix's THE GRAY MAN, which is a wholly disposable and wasteful paint-by-numbers affair as far as the spy thriller genre goes...and one that doesn't show its $200 million price tag on screen.https://t.co/7EnKDShrfU pic.twitter.com/A8ObJ7Svw0 — 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧'𝙨 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 🎥🎞🎬 (@CraigKoban) July 29, 2022

Watched The Gray Man.



Netflix is becoming the go to place for generic action mediocrity. Boy was this bad. I really wanted to like it because of Gosling and Ana De Armas but even their talent and charisma couldn't save this bland turd from being flushed. 4 out 10 for me. pic.twitter.com/yE2t8rZSzo — medster101 (@medster101) August 1, 2022

yesterday i started watching THE GRAY MAN, realised the only redeeming features were Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas, so switched over to BLADE RUNNER 2049 instead



Excellent choice — harry (@harryginge98) August 1, 2022

10/10 I recommend The Gray Man on Netflix — Chan 🖤 (@chanhouston20) August 1, 2022

I watched “The Gray Man” last night, pretty dope movie but i have to admit (even though he bodied the role) I struggled so match with Chris Evans playing the bad guy, essentially a sociopathic douche, I mean that Captain freaken America😭…



Dope movie nonetheless 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/3yGhDMHEDg — L.A Rawk (@Shush_Larawk) August 1, 2022

The Gray Man is a decent watch, but nothing new at all, and the A-list cast aren't convincing enough. — Jude Ortega (@judeortega_w) August 1, 2022

Just watched The Gray Man, it was good...despite a fairly lousy story, two unnecessary cg heavy action sequences, and having the always wonderful Jessica Henwick in the mix but not in on the action. I think I liked Extraction more, I need to rewatch that, but yeah...it was good. — Shiftygism (@Shiftygism) August 1, 2022

This one is tough because there are nine books, I think there are. I will be a Gray Man if I do all of them, but I really like this character. I always wanted to make an action film. I grew up loving them. They are probably what made me love movies in the first place. pic.twitter.com/aq80Hapb0o — َ (@ryangoesing) August 1, 2022

Just watched the Gray Man, fun action film but feels a bit like a discount John Wick and Evans isn't exactly bad guy material — Sushiboi (@judicarlee_) August 1, 2022

The Gray Man on Netflix is a mf 10/10. It has a John wick vibe — Rob🫶 (@Yoo_ItsRobert) August 1, 2022

A sequel to The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers' most recent film, has also been officially announced. The second instalment of the franchise will include Ryan reprising his role as CIA mercenary Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six.