Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead!

Back with the magic of Elle, Lee and Noah all over again, Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 3 is finally out. Directed by Vince Marcello, the movie once again features our beloved trio of Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney in the lead roles.

Source: YouTube

Based on the book by Beth Reekles, this high school rom-com revolves around Elle and how she needs to decide where to attend college. With marvellous beach backdrops and party-all-night scenes, the threequel is nothing but a big summer event.

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Who are you watching this movie with?  