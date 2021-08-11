Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead!

Back with the magic of Elle, Lee and Noah all over again, Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 3 is finally out. Directed by Vince Marcello, the movie once again features our beloved trio of Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney in the lead roles.

Based on the book by Beth Reekles, this high school rom-com revolves around Elle and how she needs to decide where to attend college. With marvellous beach backdrops and party-all-night scenes, the threequel is nothing but a big summer event.

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

#TheKissingBooth3 NO THIS GOODBYE IS HURTING ME pic.twitter.com/g3jQ8wDpKE — xoxo, zack♡ | benvi's pr manager (@alexsbubba) August 11, 2021

#TheKissingBooth3 and when noelle breakup scene is permanent this time pic.twitter.com/M0YoN0rx4T — xoxo, zack♡ | benvi's pr manager (@alexsbubba) August 11, 2021

#TheKissingBooth3 WAIT IS THIS SCENE PRESENT DAY OR PAST ALSO THE GUY COULD BE EITHER MARCO OR NOAN OMG IHY NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/GylKHsIt81 — xoxo, zack♡ | benvi's pr manager (@alexsbubba) August 11, 2021

noah and elle finally ended up happy together. #TheKissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/XuWskdJpBj — briana (@balesdamon) August 11, 2021

I genuinely enjoyed #TheKissingBooth3! It might be my favorite of the trilogy, purely because of Elle’s storyline. The concept is such a relatable one and the end result is so important. It truly is the end of an era— going to miss @JoeyKing and @Joel_Courtney on my screen! pic.twitter.com/bSnpHGzEDI — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) August 10, 2021

Losing my entire mind at the live-action Mario Kart sequence in #TheKissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/a22ZjaaBfi — eric @ #Fantasia2021! (@MrEAnders) August 11, 2021

so i just finished watching #TheKissingBooth3 and OMG it was AMAZING the best one out of all three — Ella Marie (@ella_marie2237) August 11, 2021

I DONT LIKE THAT ENDING 😭😭 #TheKissingBooth3 — ashlee (@_officialashlee) August 11, 2021

When Noah told Elle he's sorry things didn't work out between them, my heart absolutely broke. Like I just feel as if that was a play off Jacob and Joey. #TheKissingBooth3 — N♡ (@bama_fangirl) August 11, 2021

Noah is officially toxic #TheKissingBooth3 — KING BARBARIAN (@writerboy242_) August 11, 2021

Bloody hell they really do be throwing all the emotions at me with #TheKissingBooth3 — agentoftrauma (@agentoftrauma) August 11, 2021

#TheKissingBooth3 the only true statement about this movie trilogy pic.twitter.com/09bk0Vp1Hd — xoxo, zack♡ | benvi's pr manager (@alexsbubba) August 11, 2021

chloe being the only sane person in this movie what an absolute icon she deserves everything😙 #thekissingbooth3 — Erin is in love with EJ Caswell ♥ (@ErinSum22) August 11, 2021

#TheKissingBooth3 lee and elle's friendship is the only cringey thing i enjoy about this movie so far — xoxo, zack♡ | benvi's pr manager (@alexsbubba) August 11, 2021

