'The Social Dilemma' on Netflix is a new documentary-drama that highlights the dangerous impacts of social networking. Tech experts also reveal sensitive information on how their creations are being used against us to change the way we think and function.

So, if you are in a 'dilemma' right now and are thinking of whether you should watch this new documentary or not, here are some tweets you can read before making a decision.

Everyone needs to watch the social dilemma on Netflix ASAP, then tell 5 friends to watch it. I don’t think I’m over reacting when i say it might be one of the most important things you will ever watch.

Hopefully the algorithm lets you see this. #socialdilemma — greg stone blue check mark (@gregstone_) September 11, 2020

The #socialdilemma just blew my mind. — Catherine Collins (@C_Coll89) September 10, 2020

#SocialDilemma @netflix intense 🔥🔥 and made me feel I should stay away from social media... but here I am tweeting about it on social media 🙄 — Vinodh kumar V R (@VinodhDataArt) September 9, 2020

May be we all know about it but may be not enough!



Do watch #socialdilemma pic.twitter.com/ThfyKFoh0F — Mukul Sharma (@aqua_micky) September 11, 2020

The Social Dilemma just proved that we ARE living in a black mirror episode in case we had any doubts or felt like joking about it for the millionth time this year. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) September 10, 2020

Social media exposed #socialdilemma do watch it !!!!!

How apps trigger dopamine rush in our brains !! — SomeGuy (@imrevanthp) September 11, 2020

#socialdilemma

Everyone please watch this movie to know a lot about social media Andre ganithar @Siva_Bharani @gadgetbuff_

And other gone arena team

In a nutshell AI algorithm of social media making us mad 😢😢 — sriram narayanan (@sriramv512) September 10, 2020

This new doc on #Netflix should be a required watch for every single person who uses the internet... before it’s too late.#TheSocialDilemma #socialdilemma https://t.co/wkBoh8W7XC — MadNotMaddie (@MadNotMaddie) September 11, 2020

If you've yet to watch the #SocialDilemma on @netflix do so immediately, especially, if you have school-aged children. I've known about most of this, but was still surprised, if not shocked, by some. You should be shaken to your core after viewing this documentary. #TrueStory — ✡️✊Bob Dobalina (@Mr_Bob_Dobalina) September 11, 2020

Watch #socialdilemma on @netflix

It's worth your time and attention.

And believe me after watching it you will be more conscious and alert while using social media.

You will also get the answer of ARE YOU USING SOCIAL MEDIA ? or BEING USED BY SOCIAL MEDIA🙂 — yashrimali26_ (@YashShrimali18) September 11, 2020

Tristan, I just finished watching #socialdilemma it was one of the BEST, most fun, interactive, informative, and eye opening documentary I have ever watched! May God be with you, great mission! I personally felt as if my voice was reverberating while watching it! — Marufkhail (@marufkhail1) September 11, 2020

Go watch #socialdilemma ASAP as possible! — James (@jtsalas10) September 11, 2020

The #SocialDilemma is the type of content I would bring in to my Intro to New Media course to watch, consider, and discuss. #SocialMedia and #BigTech have no interest in your #WellBeing; your time and attention are all that matter. https://t.co/QvjVed1Kkm — James T. Spartz (@JTspartz) September 10, 2020

Latest series #SocialDilemma on @netflix is a must watch for everyone. As after watching it you will see the whole social media completely in different light all together . Just Loved it . 💖👍 — Aajiz Gayoor (@AajizGayoor) September 10, 2020

Its ironic that I am going to be urging the people of the internet to go watch The Social Dilemma on the internet. Definitely an eye opener go and watch on @NetflixIndia — Piyush Jain (@faktchill) September 11, 2020

Watched #socialdilemma on @netflix . It's message on how social media is manipulating us if haunting! — Tamanna Inamdar (@TamannaInamdar) September 11, 2020

#socialdilemma on #Netflix 100% recommended to humanity and I hope they make more parts about how they use facial recognition and our mics to sell us products. #TakeControl — zondy_hus (@HusZondy) September 11, 2020

Watching the #socialdilemma on @netflix as i think we all should. Thanks @tristanharris and those who participated. All things I’ve been thinking about for a while. Especially how much does #technology know about me. Tired of having conversations to the back of ppls phones. 🤖 — @goody2shuez (@goody2shuez) September 11, 2020

#socialdilemma doesn't actually dive deep into the details, just gives a gist & generic view of how Social Media functions & it's ads/revenue generator along with Engagement level algorithms , what doesn't work is the boring re-enactment drama 🌟🌟🌟 Overall -3/5 Watchable Fare ! pic.twitter.com/Ko1RDHD97K — Aravind (@Aravind070292) September 10, 2020

The Social Dilemma is a great but frightening watch. #socialdilemma — Hunters Monkey (@Monkeymagic22) September 10, 2020

Using social media to recommend watching "our social dilemma" #socialmedia #socialdilemma — Shah Hussain (@KingShahHussain) September 10, 2020

The Social Dilemma on #Netflix was the most disturbing documentary I’ve seen in a while.



Even knowing what is doing to us, having to be reconfirmed by all the people who made this thing gave me the creeps... #socialdilemma — Taka Shiba (@taka_shibayama) September 10, 2020

Have you watched it yet?