Directed by Ramin Bahrani and with a star cast consisting of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, and Rajkummar Rao, the movie The White Tiger is finally out on Netflix.

Saturday Suggestion: The White Tiger because IT'S WILD! 🤯 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 23, 2021

The movie is based on the book written by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger, and deals with themes like poverty, individualism.



If you're thinking to watch it, here are a few reviews that might help.

Just watched The White Tiger. A must see movie, based on a bitter truth that still exists in all parts of the world, including Canada. #WhiteTiger — Jaiveer Kang (@JaiveerKang) January 23, 2021

A strong tale on caste, poverty.. but snail paced story telling #WhiteTiger — Raviteja (@ravi_teja_0519) January 23, 2021

@netflix #WhiteTiger is a MasterPiece thank you @ava for such compelling storytelling. l learnt a thing or two about the lndian culture this is an Oscar worthy film! — Mike Lowry (@MichaelMoyo1) January 22, 2021

@ava @ARRAYNow Bahrani brought the masterpiece #WhiteTiger to #Netflix If I attempted to dissect the story or analyze the characters, I would do it a grave disservice. The complex themes of socialism vs. capitalism, the Indian caste system and every cultural nuance... #perfection — Tequoia Urbina (@TQtheWriter) January 23, 2021

Mr. Rao.....one word to define ur performances throughout ur filmy career... VERSATILE..... u proved it again #WhiteTiger https://t.co/4sbFaV2YoM — vikas choudhary (@vikas_1026) January 23, 2021

#WhiteTiger is a great movie. Would totally recommend for the cinematography, storyline, drama and delivery. — Ali (@IthacanLahori) January 23, 2021

The White Tiger.



A ROARING film about 2 India's - the India of Light and the India of Darkness, and what it takes to escape the "rooster coop" of poverty.



Watch it if you wish to wake up, while everyone else remains sleeping.#TheWhiteTiger #WhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/8Ur8vkqEni — Anushka Goel (@AnushkaGoel_007) January 23, 2021

#WhiteTiger on @netflix is really really good. Great adaptation of a powerful book. Light and accessible in parts but it cuts to the bone. Essential viewing. — eoin dunning (@Dunnineo) January 22, 2021

Check out #WhiteTiger on @netflix . It’s intense, runs a little long, will entertain you and gut you at the same time. Our first world complaints are quaint compared to desolate Indian villages. Don’t watch the full trailer, it gives away 90% of the movie. — Stacie Paradis (@Stacie_Paradis) January 23, 2021

Sat morning switched on @NetflixFilm & there it was #WhiteTiger.

Finished it in one go even before my morning coffee. Excellent execution of a book which I read, maybe a decade back #MustWatch. https://t.co/aI8eSWaZjp — suchita (@suchita444) January 23, 2021

@Priyanka just watched The White Tiger. Bravo. Bravo. Bravo. (Twitter seemed the right place for this accolade 😌- Glad you found this film here). Certainly a glimpse into a world we don’t often consider. Enjoyed this as much as the book. #gourav was amazing. #whitetiger — Angie Robinson (@SteamboatPowGal) January 23, 2021

“Do we loathe our masters behind a facade of love, or do we love them behind a facade of loathing?”#WhiteTiger — Matty thee Zaddy (@matty_zaddy) January 23, 2021

I just want @priyankachopra to get an Oscar for her role in #WhiteTiger . What an amazing performance!! — Max Martinez (@maxmartcr) January 23, 2021

Well shit. This escalated #WhiteTiger #Netflix oh my heart 😩😩🥺🥺🥺 — Scorpio Supreme Keez (@DrKeezyWagz) January 23, 2021