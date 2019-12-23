Netflix released the first season of its highly anticipated series The Witcher. While before the release of the show people were comparing it to Game Of Thrones, the audience reactions are much more than just that.

So, if you're confused whether you need to binge watch the show, here are a few tweets to help you settle that debate.

okay but look at this fight scene. please watch the witcher its so good#witchernetflix pic.twitter.com/2xjEsvdXYo — lizzie is resting (@hobiscuits_) December 22, 2019

Damn.. I didn't expect Netflix to get The Witcher so right. I really love their pick for Geralt. Enjoying this a lot! — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) December 22, 2019

I'm extremely impressed by The Witcher Netflix series (MA-Rated). Excellent performances, well written, great (graphic) battle/fight sequences and Henry Cavill sells the part of him being Geralt of Rivia instantly. They casted this show perfectly. Amazing job. pic.twitter.com/I4CfSYEUxT — SuperMetalDave64 (@SMetaldave64) December 23, 2019

The Witcher was fucking amazing, loved every second of it and Henry Cavill was phenomenal as Geralt #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oC4FWCzple — Daniel (@Markville123) December 21, 2019

WITCHER IS GOOD!!!! 😤👍



Episode 1 was a great set up for the kind of story and tone in the series. Definitely gonna watch more tomorrow! 😁 pic.twitter.com/76ZkL3cr9e — Morgan Slater (@Ninjabros72) December 20, 2019

The Witcher on Netflix is sick so far! Only 2 episode in, but enjoying it massively. Who else watching it? — NepentheZ 🎄 (@NepentheZ) December 23, 2019

Every time Geralt said "Fuck" or "Hm" it went straight to my vagina #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/nVmepwon10 — Cass (@chlorophilian) December 23, 2019

The Witcher is an amazing series, Henry Cavill managed to capture the essence of Geralt, the expressions, the lines, the fights everything was perfect in this series #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/S0rsDpAWUx — . (@dianabishpp) December 23, 2019

me: can’t believe i have to wait until 2021 for S2 of the witcher, how will i ever know what happened to my babies

the books: [exist]

me: can’t believe i have to wait until 2021 for S2 of the witcher, how will i ever know what happened to my babies — shre (@shrereads) December 23, 2019

So just finished #TheWitcher & No wonder Netflix renewed it before season 1 even came out 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kW2wiS8Fc5 — Film Feins Anonymous (@TheFilmFein) December 23, 2019

If Netflix doesn’t make more than 7 seasons of the Witcher, I’m canceling my subscription. #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/LoxqX6wDx0 — beyar (@beyarhimself) December 20, 2019

The Witcher. Women... Are talking? Women... show up ??? Like, five minutes in there are two women? Incredible.



Damn my expectations for these fantasy romps is so low. Let's greenlight more fantasy shows. I'm very excited for WoT. — Kameron Hurley (@KameronHurley) December 20, 2019

That Witcher show on Netflix is fucking god tier btw, might have to go back and play the games now. — Tollis (@Tollis_) December 23, 2019

People talking about Henry Cavill before #TheWitcher vs after The Witcher 😂 pic.twitter.com/SNgQz9LOke — Badger (@TaciturnBadger) December 23, 2019

The Witcher show is nothing like A Game of Thrones. It's a world where some mystical disaster has essentially brought the dark heart of fairy tales to life in a medieval setting. The games (especially #3) are genius. The show is pretty damned good so far. But noobs will be lost. — Laird Barron (@LairdBarron) December 23, 2019

I gotta say, I'm really enjoying The Witcher on Netflix. Henry Cavill really makes for an awesome Geralt, and while each of the storyline is non-chronological, they're all very intriguing. I don't know why people call it boring, it's freaking awesome! pic.twitter.com/eDk1oJl5mF — Nosher Khan (@WeirdManWeirdo) December 23, 2019

My favorite part of “The Witcher” is in the middle of a battle scene a man stops fighting and yells “We’re losing!” — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) December 23, 2019

Finished Witcher on Netflix and I enjoyed it. I haven't played the games or read the book but I find the story super interesting. I need more! 🤩🤘🔥



Also that finallllllllly moment haha #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/Nykyk9ALXt — ʙᴜCHEERɴɪᴄ ⛄ (@bujunic) December 23, 2019

Fight choreographers don't get to choose how their work is shot or edited, but damn if The Witcher doesn't have the most believable/heaviest/best sword fighting I think I've ever seen: pic.twitter.com/XtAhZi36Fk — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) December 23, 2019

