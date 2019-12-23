Netflix released the first season of its highly anticipated series The Witcher. While before the release of the show people were comparing it to Game Of Thrones, the audience reactions are much more than just that.
So, if you're confused whether you need to binge watch the show, here are a few tweets to help you settle that debate.
okay but look at this fight scene. please watch the witcher its so good#witchernetflix pic.twitter.com/2xjEsvdXYo— lizzie is resting (@hobiscuits_) December 22, 2019
Damn.. I didn't expect Netflix to get The Witcher so right. I really love their pick for Geralt. Enjoying this a lot!— Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) December 22, 2019
I'm extremely impressed by The Witcher Netflix series (MA-Rated). Excellent performances, well written, great (graphic) battle/fight sequences and Henry Cavill sells the part of him being Geralt of Rivia instantly. They casted this show perfectly. Amazing job. pic.twitter.com/I4CfSYEUxT— SuperMetalDave64 (@SMetaldave64) December 23, 2019
The Witcher was fucking amazing, loved every second of it and Henry Cavill was phenomenal as Geralt #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oC4FWCzple— Daniel (@Markville123) December 21, 2019
WITCHER IS GOOD!!!! 😤👍— Morgan Slater (@Ninjabros72) December 20, 2019
Episode 1 was a great set up for the kind of story and tone in the series. Definitely gonna watch more tomorrow! 😁 pic.twitter.com/76ZkL3cr9e
The Witcher on Netflix is sick so far! Only 2 episode in, but enjoying it massively. Who else watching it?— NepentheZ 🎄 (@NepentheZ) December 23, 2019
Every time Geralt said "Fuck" or "Hm" it went straight to my vagina #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/nVmepwon10— Cass (@chlorophilian) December 23, 2019
The Witcher is an amazing series, Henry Cavill managed to capture the essence of Geralt, the expressions, the lines, the fights everything was perfect in this series #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/S0rsDpAWUx— . (@dianabishpp) December 23, 2019
me: can’t believe i have to wait until 2021 for S2 of the witcher, how will i ever know what happened to my babies— shre (@shrereads) December 23, 2019
the books: [exist]
me: can’t believe i have to wait until 2021 for S2 of the witcher, how will i ever know what happened to my babies
So just finished #TheWitcher & No wonder Netflix renewed it before season 1 even came out 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kW2wiS8Fc5— Film Feins Anonymous (@TheFilmFein) December 23, 2019
The #Witcher definitely did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/INalXJ7B3R— Patrick Duong (@zeNace) December 23, 2019
If Netflix doesn’t make more than 7 seasons of the Witcher, I’m canceling my subscription. #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/LoxqX6wDx0— beyar (@beyarhimself) December 20, 2019
The Witcher. Women... Are talking? Women... show up ??? Like, five minutes in there are two women? Incredible.— Kameron Hurley (@KameronHurley) December 20, 2019
Damn my expectations for these fantasy romps is so low. Let's greenlight more fantasy shows. I'm very excited for WoT.
People talking about Henry Cavill before #TheWitcher vs after The Witcher 😂 pic.twitter.com/SNgQz9LOke— Badger (@TaciturnBadger) December 23, 2019
The Witcher show is nothing like A Game of Thrones. It's a world where some mystical disaster has essentially brought the dark heart of fairy tales to life in a medieval setting. The games (especially #3) are genius. The show is pretty damned good so far. But noobs will be lost.— Laird Barron (@LairdBarron) December 23, 2019
I gotta say, I'm really enjoying The Witcher on Netflix. Henry Cavill really makes for an awesome Geralt, and while each of the storyline is non-chronological, they're all very intriguing. I don't know why people call it boring, it's freaking awesome! pic.twitter.com/eDk1oJl5mF— Nosher Khan (@WeirdManWeirdo) December 23, 2019
My favorite part of “The Witcher” is in the middle of a battle scene a man stops fighting and yells “We’re losing!”— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) December 23, 2019
Finished Witcher on Netflix and I enjoyed it. I haven't played the games or read the book but I find the story super interesting. I need more! 🤩🤘🔥— ʙᴜCHEERɴɪᴄ ⛄ (@bujunic) December 23, 2019
Also that finallllllllly moment haha #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/Nykyk9ALXt
Fight choreographers don't get to choose how their work is shot or edited, but damn if The Witcher doesn't have the most believable/heaviest/best sword fighting I think I've ever seen: pic.twitter.com/XtAhZi36Fk— Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) December 23, 2019
Let's get started.