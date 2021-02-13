Netflix just dropped the third and final installment in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy yesterday (12th February). To All the Boys: Always and Forever is a teen romantic comedy film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in leads and it's directed by Michael Fimognari.

The final installment of the film revolves around Lara Jean who prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. With that, she also has to make an important decision about her college plans, with or without Peter.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering if you should watch the film or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

OK honest review for To All The Boys: Always and Forever.



The plot is super light, relatable, and realistic. Apparently the movie itself describes what people at my age is currently going through: the dilemma between love-life and career-path aka university. — َnana. (@obliviouds) February 13, 2021

it was nice and better than the first sequel woo hoo https://t.co/ETxcWOZw8y — paul (@dearapriII) February 12, 2021

watcheeeed to all the boys always and forever and fuckkk i'm smiling throughout the movie cause i have my own kavinsky :< — gen (@hollergen) February 13, 2021

to all the boys always and forever has me in tears — ✨𝒽𝑒𝒾𝓃𝑜𝓊𝓈 𝒷𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽✨ (@angstyr0se) February 13, 2021

Well, I adored To All the Boys: Always and Forever. A lovely movie and a fitting finale. Read my review @BostonHassle, and give Lana Condor everything.https://t.co/Ds2KOrQ6R2 — Nick P. (@duke_perry) February 12, 2021

To All the Boys I Loved: Always and Forever is a 10/10 🥺🥲 — Naomi Amber 💕 (@NaomiAmber_) February 13, 2021

okay to all the boys always and forever was so good 🤧🤧🤧 — 🤍 jojo 🤍 (@itsjoeljuan) February 13, 2021

pls don’t hate me but To All The Boys Always And Forever was so good! a bitch is crying 😭 — inez (@inezlaraa) February 13, 2021

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is soooo cute!!!! I loved it❤️ — sofia salcido✨ (@_sofianichole01) February 13, 2021

To All The Boys: Always and Forever was just okay... but the clips at the end made me so sadddd🥲😩 — The L Word♏️ (@Toyz_r_us) February 13, 2021

Me watching To All The Boys: Always and Forever pic.twitter.com/PCwNkt3p12 — Princess Aliyha 💸 (@notalie15) February 13, 2021

to all the boys i've loved before: always and forever is... okay. i guess i loved the first movie so much that's why.. — inactive 🥑 (mh break) • au on 📌 (@drabbles_dump) February 13, 2021

yea i cried during to all the boys always and forever but not bc of this corny hs couple but bc lara jean falls in love with nyu and i miss nyu — victöria (@secretvictoriav) February 13, 2021

Just got done watching “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”.... 🥺🥺 masterpiece ❤️ — NAE✨ (@Blve_Blvntxx) February 13, 2021

I just finished watching to all the boys always and forever, it was good but ngl some parts were hella cheesy — liiinh⁷ 🧸 (@VvantaeG_) February 13, 2021

To all the boys: always and forever is so cute 😩 I can’t 🥺 — Astrid ✨ (@_aaguilar7) February 13, 2021

I watched to all the boys I’ve loved before always and forever and I did cry. — TinkerTiarra🧚🏽‍♀️ (@Tiarra_olivia) February 13, 2021

To All The Boys Always And Forever 8.5/10✨ — yes rara (@nrlathrhaqlhh) February 13, 2021

To All The Boys Always And Forever!!!!!! — Isioma Osaje (@MsJazzyfied) February 13, 2021

To All the Boys Always and Forever.. 🥺 my heart. — marissa (@RissaDirtyMoney) February 13, 2021

