Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Renuka Shahane's Hindi directorial debut, released on Netflix today. The movie, starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles, is the story of a dysfunctional family of women and their unconventional life choices.

Review: #Tribhanga on @NetflixIndia | @renukash's film is an entertaining, thoughtful, well-acted female bonding flick, as unconventional as the three women whose stories it tells, writes @annavetticad | Rating: ***1/2 https://t.co/1E1m4nkHf3 — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 15, 2021

What I really like about #Tribhanga is the clear-eyed, unsentimental treatment of relationships, which can often be so cloyingly exaggerated in mainstream cinema, writes @shubhraguptahttps://t.co/corvCqfSQF — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 15, 2021

I just finished #Tribhanga... and I’m bawling... @renukash, you are a genius 🥺🤍 @itsKajolD held my heart in hands all the way through, @tanviazmi teased my brain with every word & @mipalkar held my eyes with every nuance... pic.twitter.com/WsCmJJxWXI — ashu ♣️ (@bollybaatein) January 15, 2021

"What makes '#Tribhanga' a refreshing watch is how these #women are foregrounded not on the basis of the role assigned to them by #society – as someone’s wife, sister, or daughter, but as individuals in their own right," says @rjstutee. Read more: https://t.co/zv2blAaRL4. pic.twitter.com/awt0PjVPYC — The Quint (@TheQuint) January 15, 2021

Congratulations @Renukash, you have creating a marvellous film❤ #Tribhanga takes you back to the days when stories were told straight from the heart. Elated to witness all the love that will be showered upon the team soon! @itsKajolD is perfection as always. This one's a winner. pic.twitter.com/Ab5mnc5rxm — N J (@Nilzrav) January 15, 2021

I’m speechless about Kajol’s acting in #Tribhanga.. she deserves everything for this — n ☁️ (@goldenkajol) January 15, 2021

Dear @renukash Ji! Thank you so much for giving us a beautiful film. The way you have treated the story is simply superb and worth a mention. Loved this film. Take a bow, you beauty. ❤️🙏#Tribhanga @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/nAq3xAtmmf — Rathish Nair (@RathishNair19) January 15, 2021

@itskajold your character IS AMAZING. The way how you change the contrast between scenes is just incredible, also your language. I laughed a lot. Definitely Anu is a character that never forget and is in my list of my favorites. Btw thank u for this movie. Love u #tribhanga — alondra 💥 (@sparcklybitch) January 15, 2021

Renuka Shahane's #Tribhanga makes a genuine attempt to depict parental wound (esp. Mother) and how it adversely impacts the psyche of three generations of women.



Not a great one, however, there are good moments that touches your heart and performances bind the film together. pic.twitter.com/H8CHafqKaz — Nived Nambiar (@NivedNambiar8) January 15, 2021

Love to tell you that

Tribhanga is a really one of a kind movie - such a huge focus on characters!

#Tribhanga @ItsKajolD @mipalker @banijayasia @sidpmalhotra @netflixindia pic.twitter.com/QBUOT6Q3Xe — Shweta Patel (@theShwetaPatel) January 15, 2021

Well shoot me dead and steal my money....how is this woman able to blow my mind everyday? @itsKajolD #Tribhanga 🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/rGjTVQdsr1 — Anu - KajoLoverShan (@KajolKingdom) January 14, 2021

Dear @itsKajolD Ji! Years have gone by, but your screen presence is still the same. Thoroughly enjoyed and cherished your performance in #Tribhanga Take a bow you beauty. I am in love with your performance.❤️🙏 @renukash @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/BDR87FutSc — Rathish Nair (@RathishNair19) January 15, 2021

If #Kajol doesn't get an award for #Tribhanga I am gonna sue those guys!

Watch it on #Netflix now!! This is exactly what you need ♥️👑@itsKajolD — SRK Fangirl🐣⛈ (@srksfp) January 15, 2021

The wait was definitely worth it! #Tribhanga a story that brings with it a carousel of emotions

Thanks @renukash for making this possible.

Thanks @itsKajolD for letting us enjoy your excellent performance, you continue to shine as always, even more than before. pic.twitter.com/ViDDMtYvue — Cori 🇵🇪 (@Angelic_Kajol) January 15, 2021

Loved #Tribhanga on @NetflixIndia . What a gripping story and amazing performances by @itsKajolD @mipalkar and others. Amazing to know that it's directed by @renukash , our favourite bhabhi from HAHK :) :) :) — Aditya Joshi (he/him) (@aadi_joshi) January 15, 2021

thank you @renukash for making #Tribhanga 🤍 this movie made me feel so many emotions! i’m in love with all of the characters and the storyline. also @itsKajolD for her remarkable and speechless acting. the wait was worth it!! — n ☁️ (@goldenkajol) January 15, 2021

@renukash ...heartiest congratulations to you, Kajol D, each and everyone of your cast & crew. Tribhanga is emotionally gratifying 🙏 @NetflixIndia @itsKajolD @kajolrainbow — Meena Iyer (@Meena_Iyer) January 15, 2021

