If you've been missing Abhay Deol way too much, then you should know that his new movie What Are The Odds is finally out on Netflix. Along with him, the movie stars Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, Monica Dogra and Manu Rishi Chadda.

If you're still wondering whether you should invest your time in this movie, then here are some reviews to help you out.

If you want to test your patience, watch What are the odds on Netflix and trust me if you can watch the entire movie in one go, you can go through anything in life!! — Saniya (@Saniyazing) May 20, 2020

watched this cuteass film called ‘what are the odds’ that just came out on netflix. great visuals, beautiful characters and a uniquely creative storyline. 11/10 would recommend ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rAcLqJZMt0 — ishika is a bitch (@ishoeka) May 20, 2020

call me basic but abhay deol holding a dog is def top tier content pic.twitter.com/dgyYxYBZ9U — cyberspace garbage (@pankhuriiiiii) May 20, 2020

Just watched What are the odds. A new Hindi film on Netflix. Such a refreshing piece! Cute, nuanced and light hearted teen age relationship — Lahore’s Marquez (@jasirshahbaz) May 20, 2020

What Are the Odds? is a really lovely coming of age drama directed by @meghadramaswamy that tells the story of 2 teens who embark upon a a crazy adventure together.

S/O to the brilliant cast & Sagar for the amazing music, def my fav album of recent times.

Watch it on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/BgPlXkSHh5 — Stanley Shaun Mathews (@ssm5995) May 19, 2020

Netflix's What Are The Odds has a wacky character list#Sinephile pic.twitter.com/qXNG8qUglB — bru (@BruJacck) May 20, 2020

5 AM just finished "what are the odds" on Netflix. And I am a fanboy of everyone in that movie.

Please give me more!!@AbhayDeol @netflix — Divesh ☀️ (@pollenalergies) May 19, 2020

wanna watch an easy-breezy movie? please watch, “what are the odds?” on netflix.🥰 — vas. (@cloudwhine) May 20, 2020

Netflix movie - what are the odds ! it’s so cute I kept smiling through the film pls watch kksskksks. — Ritika (@piripiritika) May 20, 2020

What Are The Odds on @netflix... *chefs kiss*



Also... why does Abhay Deol not age 😍 pic.twitter.com/EMzF8jZSRG — Dhara Patel (@dhara_patel985) May 21, 2020

What are the odds >>>>>>> Never Have I Ever. #WhatAreTheOdds #Netflix — Jiggy (@TheVoodoo_child) May 20, 2020

If you fancy a whimsical escape, What Are The Odds? On @netflix might work! I’m in it for a little bit n all:https://t.co/SMeirHfkvf



It’s like John Hughes and Wes Anderson linking pinky fingers in Bombay 😁🖤 — Nerm (@N3rm) May 20, 2020

What are the odds movie aayi Netflix pe. Woh dekh lo , kuch der timepass bhi ho jaega aur content bhi mil jaye kya pata 😅 — karwaan (@karwaan123) May 20, 2020

Can't wait to watch.