'Why did you kill me?' is a true-crime documentary on Netflix that released on 14th April. 

Source: www.netflix.com

Directed by Fredrick Munk, the film documents the family of Crystal Theobald (a 24-year-old woman, who was mysteriously killed) who use social media to track down her killer. 

Wondering, if you should watch it or skip it? Here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. 

Weekend plans sorted. 