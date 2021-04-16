'Why did you kill me?' is a true-crime documentary on Netflix that released on 14th April.

Directed by Fredrick Munk, the film documents the family of Crystal Theobald (a 24-year-old woman, who was mysteriously killed) who use social media to track down her killer.

Wondering, if you should watch it or skip it? Here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

“Why did you kill me” on Netflix is crazy. Sis really solved a whole murder by catfishing on MySpace😭 — Whew, Chile. (@queentiff__) April 14, 2021

Why Did You Kill Me? made me nostalgic for MySpace. It’s one of those stories that’s so crazy, it can’t possibly be true... yet it is. — Paul McCluskey (@pgmccluskey) April 15, 2021

“Why Did You Kill Me” is.... a lot — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) April 14, 2021

if you guys like true crime , i would highly recommend " why did you kill me ? " on netflix ! it was such a good documentary and i cried multiple times. the way that you can just feel the family's pain throughout the whole case is just heartbreaking. — paigeee✨ misses traves :(( (@slothh0nk) April 16, 2021

omg watch ‘why did you kill me?’ on netflix if u havent already — g!🫐 (@GNFSUNSHINE) April 15, 2021

the documentary “why did you kill me?” is GOOD asf 😭 — jess 🦋 (@jessicalhuerta) April 15, 2021

I just watched the new documentary on netflix “why did you kill me?” & I’m so shocked!!!!! — Karina Rangel ♡ (@QueeeennK__) April 15, 2021

The documentary “why did you kill me” is wild. Please watch it! — GØDLY (@lesgodly) April 14, 2021

Just finished 'Why Did You Kill Me?' a Netflix original movie and honestly it was so good. Highly recommend if you're into true crime. The trailer had me hooked and the movie was just as good. — Jazzie ミ☆ (@QuinnFaslay) April 15, 2021

I started Why Did You Kill Me and immediately felt connected to it, come to find out it takes place where I grew up and I just 😭 it makes me so sad. — c (@carstenperi) April 14, 2021

Why did you kill me on Netflix was kinda good :o — jaz🌸 (@kijojaz) April 14, 2021

Just watched ‘Why did you kill me’ on Netflix and I really enjoyed it. If you like true crime stuff, I highly recommend. — Funmto Ogunbanwo (@Funmto) April 15, 2021

If you haven’t watched “Why did you kill me” on Netflix you’re so missing out 😂 Mama Dukes really solved a whole murder by catfishing gang bangers on MySpace 🙈😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TailaaaACn — 🇺🇸Minxy🇺🇸 (@lrish_Minx) April 15, 2021

Just finished watching “Why did you kill me?” On Netflix. If you’re into #truecrime documentaries, I recommend you watch this one. — Fab🌒 (@_Its_Fabi) April 15, 2021

Why did you kill me documentary is so crazy 😭 — Arlene ✨ (@arlene19alvarez) April 15, 2021

I live for new true crime stuff on netflix. Why did you kill me is really good! Sad at times, but so well done — Dark Princess (@Dark_Princess86) April 16, 2021

four minutes into why did you kill me and i’m already tearing up y am i like this — lia🐘 (@xliabiaa) April 15, 2021

Why Did You Kill Me is an interesting watch on Netflix. It's decent, but something just didn't click production wise. Unique reenactments. I only finished it to know who committed the crime, I'd suggest having it on in the background but it's a case you need to follow 👌🏻 — ✨ lizzie 💕 (@lxzziie) April 15, 2021

Why did you kill me on Netflix was so good but so sad & if I were a mom I'd probably do the same shit 🤷🏻‍♀️‼️ — DND (@Vmber__x) April 15, 2021

Just started watching “Why did you kill me?” & wow I just can’t 🥺🥺 — 🌞 hippie girl 🌞 (@_bethhss) April 15, 2021

