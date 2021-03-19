The director's cut of the 2017 American superhero film Justice League released on HBO Max yesterday (18th March). Zack Snyder's Justice League is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name.

The film follows the story of the Justice League squad who attempt to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Darkseid, Steppenwolf and their army of Parademons.

The new version of the film is 4 hours long so here are some tweets you can read before you decide to watch the film.

so I finished watching the Zack Snyder Justice League movie and I cannot even out into words how in love with it I was, every added scene, character and storyline worked perfectly in expanding the movie and making it better, every thing that was cut from#JusticeLeagueSnyderCut — tiny bat 🌿 (@alldamianwayne) March 19, 2021

Zack Snyder’s justice league cut is so much better holy shit.... — Suicidal Falcons Fan (@50ShadesOf_Jay_) March 19, 2021

Justice League Snyder’s Cut is worth the 4 hours imo — jay (@fymalexandro) March 19, 2021

It was like justice League got a next gen upgrade and damn it was good #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/p9LiVsjOUD — kieran brown (@thierryjohn1) March 19, 2021

Snyder cut Justice League is long and rough around the edges but leaps & bounds better than the first with the extra scenes. — Needles Kane (@Overlord__X) March 19, 2021

#SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #JusticeLeague #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut

Restore the Snyder Verse.

Zack Snyder's justice league is the best movie I've seen.Let there be more.

DC superheroes deserve this level of quality and so do the dc fans @warnerbros — Gitika Behl (@GitikaBehl) March 19, 2021

The movie was 4 hours long and was so fucking good it didn't even feel it. #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut — Quetzal (@KoalaQuetzal) March 19, 2021

Let’s be real @snydercut was the Justice League we all wanted, needed and deserved!



I’m now devastated we won’t be getting a @BenAffleck solo #Batman movie! That could of been some universe 💔 — Sean Pegg (@iamseanyp) March 19, 2021

It's amazing how capable the women in the #SnyderCut are, compared to the original #JusticeLeague. The difference is night and day. — Deanna Troy (@deannaistyping) March 19, 2021

That justice league movie was fucking AMAZING! #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut #SnyderCut probably is my new favorite superhero movie now — Xavier (@LunaXavier) March 19, 2021

In case anyone needs to know how good the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is, it’s......... pic.twitter.com/CKczd3zlhE — Dennis M Roy (@roydawg_13) March 19, 2021

Snyder cut Justice League is long and rough around the edges but leaps & bounds better than the first with the extra scenes. — Needles Kane (@Overlord__X) March 19, 2021

just watch the Zack Snyder's Justice League and damn! this movie so lit, no cap. yall must watch, this way much better than the og.



best dc film to date, for rel! thank you so much Zack! sending my loves to ur fam!:) @ZackSnyder @snydercut #SnyderCut #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/LsDuwivtch — Kahfi (@kahfrmdhn) March 19, 2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE #SnyderCut WAS SO GOOD 💯



I love how they implemented more backstory to the characters, the music score is a top notch, the last battle is definitely better 💯 pic.twitter.com/wW5owhn2hT — bibliocinephile (@DinooDinooo) March 19, 2021

Snyder's Cut on the new Justice league is certainly better but still not that impressed. Let's see how it continues :) — corkscrew2 (@corkscrewbg) March 19, 2021

That Snyder cut of Justice League was awesome, what the fuck were they thinking with the original cut? — Doge Antediluvian Organic McRibblets IV (@GabrielEspronce) March 19, 2021

Completely different and way better movie than 2017 Justice League. #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Rizwan Jabbar (@RizwanBelam) March 19, 2021

4 hrs well spent. Zack Snyder SEES DC #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut — Mitchell L. H. Douglas (@MLHDouglas) March 19, 2021

DC really had the audacity to release that shitty Justice League in 2017 when they could've released #SnyderCut instead — Uzair (@Uzair__Patel) March 19, 2021

as far as zack snyder movies go, his justice league cut was pretty alright. also, ray fisher blew my mind away in this one — mitskification bot (@bheabsaholic) March 19, 2021

RIP to that old, cheap ass version of Justice League.



We will only acknowledge the #SnyderCut from now on until the end of time ... pic.twitter.com/2JPCMMf7B7 — red god of arakko (@celmation) March 19, 2021

Anyone, and I mean anyone who claims the original was better than the #SnyderCut is a fucking idiot of the highest caliber. @ZackSnyder ‘s Justice League was far beyond what I expected. This felt like cinema, on a grand scale. From the storytelling to the character — 🔱𝓉𝒽𝑒𝒫𝒽𝒾𝓁𝐹𝒶𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇🔱 (@philbova) March 19, 2021

Have you seen it yet?