The director's cut of the 2017 American superhero film Justice League released on HBO Max yesterday (18th March). Zack Snyder's Justice League is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. 

The film follows the story of the Justice League squad who attempt to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Darkseid, Steppenwolf and their army of Parademons.

The new version of the film is 4 hours long so here are some tweets you can read before you decide to watch the film. 

Have you seen it yet?