Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead has created quite a buzz. The zombie heist film that released over the weekend has garnered a lot of attention for its impressive cast, which includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt.
If you haven't watched the film yet, here are some tweets you should read before you begin streaming it.
army of the dead was very good and the whole time loop thing got me rlly hyped for a sequel. hoping these queens come back because they did amazingggg #ArmyOfTheDeadNetflix pic.twitter.com/Kpb4TRdpH3— jourdan is playing OW again 😬 (@bxbblegumbarbie) May 23, 2021
I loved “Army of the Dead”. Surprised to see so much hate. I’m a jaded movie fan, but I’m not too jaded to enjoy a hyper violent, gory, zombie, action movie. When I was a kid, I prayed people would make stuff like this. Now it shows up & everyone shits on it 🤷♂️— Mike Mendez (@madmanmendez) May 23, 2021
Tough crowd.
Just got done watching Army of the Dead and I’m glad there wasn’t no damn happy ending lol 😆 😈— Nellymeow 333 (@janellessthan3) May 24, 2021
I like how Army of the Dead feels like a film generated on a random topic generator except given a real budget and decent script.— Kikidoodle & Purrmaids (@KikiDoodleTweet) May 23, 2021
Realizing that the lady pilot (Tig Notaro) was digitally inserted at the cost of a few million dollars to ERASE a shitty dude actor makes it BETTER.
I used to think that there wasn’t a “Snyder” bias, but looking at some of these insanely vitriolic Army of the Dead takes...— HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) May 23, 2021
God damn dudes. Touch some grass. He’s just an artist making his art.
She was my fave🥺 she prolly had the highest number of kills...😩— Fucked up fetty (@Fuckedupfetty) May 23, 2021
Army of the Dead pic.twitter.com/hftnTAOxqs
Dave Bautista making me cry in Army of The Dead I guess we’re here now.— Julian Velard (@julianvelard) May 23, 2021
*Spoiler*— Incredible Youth (@kunalnss30) May 24, 2021
What we expected from Synder's Army of the Dead was insane Zombie killings. What we did not expect was: A zombie baby, a zombie tiger, a zombie horse, zombies having feelings, zombie king knowing that he need to wear a bullet proof helmet to not getting killed! Wow!
I watched 'Army of the Dead'. Apart from the fact that it a very avg zombie flick, the camera angles and the way its shot is breathtakingly irritating #Netflix— Salesman Ramlal (@tusharbhalla3) May 24, 2021
I watched Army of the Dead. I feel like it started out strong and then kind of tapered off, but overall a fun watch!— runic ''it's always Halloween in my heart'' binary (@runicbinary) May 24, 2021
Also, if we could edit every sex pest out of every movie and digitally replace them with Tig Notaro, the world would be a much better and more entertaining place.
