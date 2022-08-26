Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, had a mixed response upon its release, with the bulk of viewers labelling it a "wasted opportunity." The film appears to have fallen short of the hype, judging by the audience's reaction on Twitter.

Vijay plays an MMA fighter in the Indian sports action movie directed by Puri Jagannadh and made by Dharma Productions. The theme of the film depicts the journey of MMA fighter Liger, played by Vijay, from humble beginnings to international fame. The movies depict Liger's difficult childhood growing up in Mumbai's streets with his mother Ramya Krishnan, who refers to him as a "crossbreed" who is the offspring of a lion and a tiger.

His Bollywood debut managed to generate a lot of anticipation, which increased audience expectations. Hindi cinema was in dire need of a blockbuster after back-to-back failures, and Liger seemed like a promising option.

Early reviews of the movie, however, suggest otherwise. You can read a handful of the tweets below to decide whether it is worthwhile.

#Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes!



VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention.



Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 24, 2022

Disastrous second half. @purijagan has completely lost it. Not a single enjoyable scene. Same 2rps attitude from VD throughout the movie. So happy for you mam @Charmmeofficial 😍😍 party hard in the cave. #Liger https://t.co/efq27S9vDW — scan the bans (@chirucharanfan) August 24, 2022

#Liger:Pakka paisa vasool entertainer with full on action scenes. Thoroughly enjoyed it.👍@TheDeverakonda steals the show with his terrific screen presence as fighter.🔥 @ananyapandayy was too good.👌@ramyakannan & @RonitBoseRoy were amazing in supporting roles. #LigerHuntBegins pic.twitter.com/f0Mp2hxNSZ — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) August 25, 2022

#Liger tick marks all the pointers of how not to make a commercial mass masala film. Surprisingly, it's made by a director (#PuriJagannadh) known for some cult films in this genre. A compilation of loud scenes and an abrupt end. #VijayDeverakonda is okay.



⭐️🌟 (1.5 stars) — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 26, 2022

Ok a serious note i really enjoyed it. Except for the songs the movie was really entertaining — Tejas M (@TejasM10) August 25, 2022

#Liger (Telugu|2022) - THEATRE.



Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf s atleast Bearable, 2nd Hlf is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST! pic.twitter.com/mFM4CZZhxW — CK Review (@CKReview1) August 25, 2022

Non-stop cringe. Why are films like #Liger still being made? https://t.co/IB2DroOqvj — shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) August 25, 2022

Some films make you happy by how they end. Some others, when they end. #Liger — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) August 25, 2022

. @TheDeverakonda sets the screen on fire with #liger. Bollywood has the arrival of a fiery superstar. pic.twitter.com/ihKXn1cmOW — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2022

#Liger 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 @MikeTyson I never imagined you like this if it is to generate a comedy why wouldn’t you prefer telugu comedians @purijagan literally you damaged all the expectations on the movie with this worst climax ever .#LigerHuntBegins #ligermoviereview pic.twitter.com/jXF2EGdS0d — Himadhar (@Himadhar19) August 26, 2022

I don't remember when i laughed this much bcoz of movie review😂😂😂

Just go through #Liger review and it's full on entertainment 🤣🤣#ligerreviewpic.twitter.com/NZJN1fYfHX — lipsa (@akalkandho) August 25, 2022

#Liger is one of the worst films from #VijayDevarakonda & @purijagan !

1/2 songs were good...

Rest all are real torture for the audience!

cast performance 😭🙏🏻 fights didn't make any impact at all! Lazy making, no proper story or script..!



Below Average! — AB George (@AbGeorge_) August 25, 2022

#liger is definitely a bad movie .

But what made its a unbearable torture film for me is the acting of #AnanyaPandey .

Please avoid casting bollywood actress in telugu films 🙏🤮@Charmmeofficial @purijagan @TheDeverakonda @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/FXmp565Rpy — J (@jayyybigwin) August 25, 2022

Puri shows all his creativity while creating female characters through whom he can channel his sexism. An infantile female-lead who is jarring and a mother who mouths every shitty opinion of the filmmaker on women. Puri has always been crass, here, he is lazy as well. — Keerthana. (@populapette) August 25, 2022

Liger has earned Rs 19 crore in domestic ticket sales so far. However, the much-hyped Hindi version debuted at a pitiful Rs 1.75 crore, despite the film earning Rs 15 crores in the Telugu states.