Amazon Prime Video just released its latest show, Hunters starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Josh Radnor and it's already creating a buzz. The show follows a group of undercover Nazi-hunters who need to find high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City.

The show is fast paced and a must-watch for history junkies.

Here's what Twitter has to say about it:

The first five minutes of #HuntersTV may now be one of my all-time favorite openers.



I am hooked. pic.twitter.com/CGO8EGsvRy — 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗱𝘆 (@SquiddyHS) February 22, 2020

Episode 1 of #HuntersTV is so good! & The opening scene was brilliant. I’m hooked on the whole show after that one scene. pic.twitter.com/38ZtND20KL — severus △⃒⃘ (@SEVERU8) February 21, 2020

Is anybody watching The Hunters on Amazon? This show is tight as fuck — RationallyIrrational (@Bonifacia312) February 21, 2020

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Hunters, which comes out on Amazon on Friday, is bonkers good. And I'm not saying that just because I'm Jewish. It's like if Inglorious Basterds and Summer of Sam had a baby. #HuntersTV — Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) February 18, 2020

#Hunters on Amazon is amazing. Fiction blended with some dark historical facts makes this an instant binge. #theboys isn’t alone at the top anymore. pic.twitter.com/945jP3lkDr — Tai (@MI2_PICKLES) February 24, 2020

Just watched Hunters on Amazon Prime and it was fucking glorious. #HuntersTV pic.twitter.com/7h4RTsI9Vv — WitcherBitch (@WitcherBitch100) February 22, 2020

if you haven’t watched ‘Hunters’ yet on Amazon Prime, go do it right now! Heart wrenching but so fucking good. — Biffy (@Heckingbeef) February 24, 2020

I'm 1 and half episodes into The Hunters on Amazon Prime... this is one of the heaviest shows I've seen in a while.



[Next scene]



Well sheiiiiiiiiiiiit! pic.twitter.com/M2tJ63M9T1 — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝙻𝙵𝚃 (@Carhill_RL) February 23, 2020

The Hunters on Amazon Prime.



I highly recommend. — Ovie (@OvieO) February 24, 2020

Has anybody watched Hunters on Amazon prime? I just finished binge watching.... Bruh .... This shit got me googling my ass off.... The US is way more fucked up than we even imagined — Mr. Dont Give A FUCK (@FUNKY1byNature) February 23, 2020

Hunters on Amazon Prime is crazy good. Just crushed episode 1 and was on the edge of my seat the entire time. Holy shit — Lisa Evans (@TheLisaEvans) February 22, 2020

Anyone else watching the show hunters on amazon prime? I wasn’t expecting for it to hook me as fast as it did. pic.twitter.com/NgKDPrtJOf — Derek (@dmali86) February 23, 2020

watching hunters on amazon prime rn and my history boner is huge — Purppp (@MF_Purppp) February 24, 2020

“Hunters” on Amazon Prime is very good. It’s almost exactly what I wanted it to be — and much better than the trailers had suggested. — John Gruber (@gruber) February 23, 2020

Why is Amazon Prime killing it with all their shows? Hunters is absolutely AMAZING and I suggest you all watch it. #HuntersTV pic.twitter.com/bLQ1VfhDgB — Riza Hawkeye 🌙 (@_rizaelihawkeye) February 23, 2020

Hunters on AMAZON Prime is good asf — Tacari (@__TK_____) February 24, 2020

If you haven't caught the trailer yet, watch it here:

The show is availible for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.