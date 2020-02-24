Amazon Prime Video just released its latest show, Hunters starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Josh Radnor and it's already creating a buzz. The show follows a group of undercover Nazi-hunters who need to find high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City. 

Source: Comic Book

The show is fast paced and a must-watch for history junkies. 

Here's what Twitter has to say about it:

If you haven't caught the trailer yet, watch it here:

The show is availible for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 