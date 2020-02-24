Amazon Prime Video just released its latest show, Hunters starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Josh Radnor and it's already creating a buzz. The show follows a group of undercover Nazi-hunters who need to find high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City.
The show is fast paced and a must-watch for history junkies.
Here's what Twitter has to say about it:
The first five minutes of #HuntersTV may now be one of my all-time favorite openers.— 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗱𝘆 (@SquiddyHS) February 22, 2020
Episode 1 of #HuntersTV is so good! & The opening scene was brilliant. I’m hooked on the whole show after that one scene. pic.twitter.com/38ZtND20KL— severus △⃒⃘ (@SEVERU8) February 21, 2020
Is anybody watching The Hunters on Amazon? This show is tight as fuck— RationallyIrrational (@Bonifacia312) February 21, 2020
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Hunters, which comes out on Amazon on Friday, is bonkers good. And I'm not saying that just because I'm Jewish. It's like if Inglorious Basterds and Summer of Sam had a baby. #HuntersTV— Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) February 18, 2020
#Hunters on Amazon is amazing. Fiction blended with some dark historical facts makes this an instant binge. #theboys isn’t alone at the top anymore. pic.twitter.com/945jP3lkDr— Tai (@MI2_PICKLES) February 24, 2020
Just watched Hunters on Amazon Prime and it was fucking glorious. #HuntersTV pic.twitter.com/7h4RTsI9Vv— WitcherBitch (@WitcherBitch100) February 22, 2020
if you haven’t watched ‘Hunters’ yet on Amazon Prime, go do it right now! Heart wrenching but so fucking good.— Biffy (@Heckingbeef) February 24, 2020
The Hunters on Amazon Prime.— Ovie (@OvieO) February 24, 2020
Has anybody watched Hunters on Amazon prime? I just finished binge watching.... Bruh .... This shit got me googling my ass off.... The US is way more fucked up than we even imagined— Mr. Dont Give A FUCK (@FUNKY1byNature) February 23, 2020
Hunters on Amazon Prime is crazy good. Just crushed episode 1 and was on the edge of my seat the entire time. Holy shit— Lisa Evans (@TheLisaEvans) February 22, 2020
I’m watching Hunters on @PrimeVideo— Debbie Sanna (@sannadebbie) February 21, 2020
This is seriously some creepy stuff.#Hunters #HuntersTV #AmazonPrime pic.twitter.com/13U2xckZ32
Anyone else watching the show hunters on amazon prime? I wasn’t expecting for it to hook me as fast as it did. pic.twitter.com/NgKDPrtJOf— Derek (@dmali86) February 23, 2020
“Hunters” on Amazon Prime is very good. It’s almost exactly what I wanted it to be — and much better than the trailers had suggested.— John Gruber (@gruber) February 23, 2020
Why is Amazon Prime killing it with all their shows? Hunters is absolutely AMAZING and I suggest you all watch it. #HuntersTV pic.twitter.com/bLQ1VfhDgB— Riza Hawkeye 🌙 (@_rizaelihawkeye) February 23, 2020
The show is availible for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.