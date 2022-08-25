In the first season of the show, the Huma Qureshi-starrer political drama Maharani brought to light the vicious political battleground Bihar has been, where politicians have gone to extraordinary lengths to win. Fans have been eager to find out more about season 2 ever since.
Following the breakthrough of the first season, Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, and others are back for the political drama's second instalment. Rani Bharti returns as the chief minister of Bihar in the Subhash Kapoor-produced and Ravindra Gautam-helmed Maharani 2.
The performances by Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah in Maharani 2 have already garnered rave reviews from audiences. Here are some of the tweets you should read to determine whether the series is compelling.
#Maharani2 has all our attention and @s0humshah has it more!! #BheemaBharti pic.twitter.com/Sf02t3zVuT— Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) August 25, 2022
Nailed it.. Brilliant performer @humasqureshi 😍😍 Must watch 👌👌 #Maharani season 2 @SonyLIV https://t.co/DddK5Yd71N— AARAV (@ShivamM777) August 25, 2022
.@s0humshah gives a mark of his versatility with a perfect performance as #BheemaBharti in #Maharani2 pic.twitter.com/Wxj1x5OlY7— Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) August 25, 2022
.@s0humshah is an actor to watch out for in #Maharani2 while he took up his character of #BheemaBharti to the next level with his versatile acting pic.twitter.com/xeGk0ypRuh— Rahul Singh Rikky (@RahulSinghRikky) August 25, 2022
#MAHARANI2 Must watch, bigger, better and engrossing. Huma you nailed it. You are Omnipresent in the series. Outstanding performance by all actors and super direction and story.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#HumaQureshi@SonyLIV @AmitSial #sohamsah— Pravin Kumar Singh (@pravinkumar025) August 25, 2022
Sukumar Tudu - This Theatre Artist is the reason for watching Maharani-2 on Sonyliv - #Weekendplan— VJs Travellingcamera (@photojourney_tc) August 25, 2022
https://t.co/qaIaa5cQXs#MaharaniS2 #SonyLIV #sukumartudu https://t.co/EffRWLqtCz pic.twitter.com/lhvTwTBBG0
Started watching #Maharani2 on @SonyLIV— Teena Thacker (@Teensthack) August 25, 2022
Entertainment, irresistibly thoughtful sequence-#Maharani2 has it all. @humasqureshi aka Rani Bharti you have nailed it once again.
Guys, do not miss this for the word!!@dkh9 @subkapoor @KangraTalkies
Congratulations 🎉 https://t.co/tuGNfzZoqV
If you got time .. watch Maharani Series season 2.. in SonyLiv...— Aegon Targaryen (@AegonTa70597783) August 24, 2022
That's the true and harsh reality of Politricks...by Our Politicians..@SonyLIV @gayatri008_16 @Anushavundaval3 @KTRTRS ..
#Maharani2 is very much engaging. Every actor is brilliant in it. @humasqureshi #SohamShah #AmitSial & #VineetKumar are in top form. A must watch#Maharani2OnSonyLIV #Maharani#MaharaniOnSonyLIV— Movie Buzz (@_MovieBuzz) August 25, 2022
My favourite political drama is backk 😍 #MaharaniS2— Hetal 💙✨ (@lolhetal) August 25, 2022
I'm so happy to see @humasqureshi back as Rani Bharti, loved the first season and the second seems even better, on episode 2 👀💙 #MaharaniOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/lxkYWp4QpO
#MaharaniS2 is an interesting take on Bihar politics, but perhaps not exciting as I expected it to be. Huma Qureshi does well.— Arun (@Arun81776410) August 25, 2022
The second season of Maharani has been released exclusively on SonyLIV.