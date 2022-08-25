In the first season of the show, the Huma Qureshi-starrer political drama Maharani brought to light the vicious political battleground Bihar has been, where politicians have gone to extraordinary lengths to win. Fans have been eager to find out more about season 2 ever since.

Following the breakthrough of the first season, Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, and others are back for the political drama's second instalment. Rani Bharti returns as the chief minister of Bihar in the Subhash Kapoor-produced and Ravindra Gautam-helmed Maharani 2.

The performances by Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah in Maharani 2 have already garnered rave reviews from audiences. Here are some of the tweets you should read to determine whether the series is compelling.

.@s0humshah gives a mark of his versatility with a perfect performance as #BheemaBharti in #Maharani2 pic.twitter.com/Wxj1x5OlY7 — Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) August 25, 2022

.@s0humshah is an actor to watch out for in #Maharani2 while he took up his character of #BheemaBharti to the next level with his versatile acting pic.twitter.com/xeGk0ypRuh — Rahul Singh Rikky (@RahulSinghRikky) August 25, 2022

#MAHARANI2 Must watch, bigger, better and engrossing. Huma you nailed it. You are Omnipresent in the series. Outstanding performance by all actors and super direction and story.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#HumaQureshi@SonyLIV @AmitSial #sohamsah — Pravin Kumar Singh (@pravinkumar025) August 25, 2022

Just finished Maharani season 2 on @SonyLIV ..... It's a good series with good storyline and new added cast. But have to say Season 1 was better, season 2 has a way too complicated story plot, where few threads are left unattended in the end.



But a good watch nonetheless — Amit Anand (@amit_dreams) August 25, 2022

If you got time .. watch Maharani Series season 2.. in SonyLiv...

That's the true and harsh reality of Politricks...by Our Politicians..@SonyLIV @gayatri008_16 @Anushavundaval3 @KTRTRS .. — Aegon Targaryen (@AegonTa70597783) August 24, 2022

My favourite political drama is backk 😍 #MaharaniS2

I'm so happy to see @humasqureshi back as Rani Bharti, loved the first season and the second seems even better, on episode 2 👀💙 #MaharaniOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/lxkYWp4QpO — Hetal 💙✨ (@lolhetal) August 25, 2022

#MaharaniS2 is an interesting take on Bihar politics, but perhaps not exciting as I expected it to be. Huma Qureshi does well. — Arun (@Arun81776410) August 25, 2022

The second season of Maharani has been released exclusively on SonyLIV.