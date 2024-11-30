This Friday, the much-awaited Bollywood crime-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar released on Netflix. The movie has been co-written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has created acclaimed titles including A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby. Starring ace actors like Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Divya Dutta, and Rajeev Mehta (Praful Parekh from the popular TV serial Khichdi), cinema lovers are carrying high expectations from the film.

The story revolves around a 2009 daring diamond heist that involves Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh (Shergill) obsessively bent on unmasking the culprit behind the robbery. Based on what he describes as ‘moolvriti‘ or his instincts, he goes chasing after three key suspects – Mangesh Desai (Mehta), Kamini Singh (Bhatia), and Sikandar Sharma (Tiwary).



While Kamini and Mangesh were serving as staff members at the stall showcasing the stolen red solitaires, Sikandar was working as a computer engineer at the exhibition on the day of the heist. Officer Singh is certain that either one or all of them have executed this evil plan. But as the investigation digs deeper, the lives of all the four characters change drastically. Would he succeed in pinning the real thief down and retrieving the jewels?



One thing is for sure, the movie looks intriguing and gripping, especially since it is narrated in Neeraj Pandey’s signature storytelling style. Check out what X users think about this flick.



Watched #SikandarKaMuqaddar & omg what an interesting story🤩. Layer by layer this film has so many thriller stuff. An absolute masterpiece. Great performance by u Tam, loved it😍. Last 30 mins of the movie was mind boggling & Hats off to Jaswinder's Moolvriti🙌#TamannaahBhatia pic.twitter.com/OEEJd2xQu7 — Arijit Mukherjee (@char37447) November 30, 2024

#SikandarKaMuqaddar



An mystery heist thriller with neatly written script.. convicing performances from everyone.. engaging screenplay.. Color tone of Visuals could have been better !!



The movie struggles in mid part of the movie with so much drama.. The reveals of heist part… pic.twitter.com/Qh2cIxc4Iu — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) November 29, 2024

#SikandarKaMuqaddar – 😕



Heist Thriller with a fairly engaging narration. Strong Perf frm Jimmy Shreirgill & Avinash Tiwary. Though Twist is Predictable, the final revelation is gud. Lengthy & No Logic. Not d best from Neeraj Pandey; Yet Not bad for an ott watch. AVERAGE! pic.twitter.com/GEZ13KUJ3S — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 30, 2024

#TamannaahBhatia’s nuanced and versatile performance in #SikandarKaMuqaddar is something to watch out for; the actress is doing great with her choices and its paying dividends for her@tamannaahspeaks pic.twitter.com/P0WO6FpbVM — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) November 29, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Just watched Sikandar ka Muqaddar by Neeraj Pandey, because I like his work in A Wednesday and Freelancer.



What a time waste!



In an effort to make a thriller, it shouldn't go so unrealistic that it becomes stupid. Overdramatic, stretched, and aimless story. — Omer Ghazi (@OmerGhazi2) November 29, 2024

#SikandarKaMuqaddar – Not the needed fate!



A heist thriller that turns to more on psychological & emotional angle but doesn't get anything right going and the events feel just more of ishtathukmaxly done than giving a convincing play…



DULL pic.twitter.com/5PkUgo6nbO — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) November 30, 2024

The first 30 min was bang Neeraj Pandey but really falters then on can really see the twists and the final reveal was just why made no sense #SikandarKaMuqaddar pic.twitter.com/Wgkr8XryX4 — Minato (@yellovflash) November 29, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Can't believe,it's a Neeraj Pandey film.

Long,mediocre,boring! Unlike what the PR says,the movie makes you lose interest. Despite all the drama,you know who the thief is.The theft itself is unconvincing.

Avinash Tiwari 👎🏻The only good thing is Jimmy Shergill #sikandarkamuqaddar — FumblingFoe 🤓 (@EmEyeEnAEL) November 29, 2024

You can catch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar streaming on Netflix this weekend. Happy watching!