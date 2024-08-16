Stree 2 is now in theaters after its very successful prequel. The film is a horror-comedy, and among the best ones that Bollywood has produced so far. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the original film was a major hit, and a good blend of humor and fantasy. It is said that it drew inspiration from the Indian folktale of a ghost who preys on men. From the reactions of audiences, people are clearly going in with expectations – and that already says a lot about the film. Here’s how the internet is reacting.
If anything, it looks like it deserves a watch for the ensemble cast that is back again.