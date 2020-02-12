As Netflix has just dropped the much-awaited sequel of the teenage rom-com, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, today we can't wait to see what Peter and Lara Jean have in the letters for us.

While I personally can't wait to see Noah Centino and his big romantic gestures, I'm actually curious to see what's brewing between Lara Jean and her childhood love in To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You.

Netizens are way too deep into Lara Jean's love triangle and are battling to pick their sides. Check out their reactions to the latest sequel, (they might contain some elements of a spoiler, so beware):

I'm watching #PSIStillLoveYou and it's full blown fluff atm. Laura Jean has cute outfits. — 🦋Tayriana💍 (@anabsolutemess1) February 12, 2020

I promise im not going to break your heart

-peter kavinsky#ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/kuvaitsy3j — Cream cheese (@francinveluz) February 12, 2020

That is NOT where I thought this would go #PSIStillLoveYou — Samantha Williams (@samphonyy) February 12, 2020

ocean eyes and i want it that way acapella omg ???? #PSIStillLoveYou — aiko \(//∇//)\ (@j4edens) February 12, 2020

"You pick her every single time."



"That's bullshit."



AW MAN I CANNOT #ToAllTheBoys2 #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/i7fVkT16Ds — TO ALL THE BOYS 2 SPOILERS !! (@MaddiesSoph) February 12, 2020

omg this is a shocking revelation of events from a perspective that we did not see in the first film

was this spoiler free #PSIStillLoveYou — Amali (@noordinarywing) February 12, 2020

@lanacondor MAKING ME FEEL EVERYTHING IN THIS MONTAGE! you can literally feel Lara Jean's heartbreak and sadness in this moment I AM CRYING#ToAllTheBoys2 #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/rBgo4i32Xa — TO ALL THE BOYS 2 SPOILERS !! (@MaddiesSoph) February 12, 2020

IF LARA JEAN IS SAD, I AM TOO! #PSIStillLoveYou — 𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑎 ✤ WATCH PARTY OF FIVE! (@swiftiemelwood) February 12, 2020

AWW MAN I TOLD YOU GUYS I WAS NOT GOING TO BE EMOTIONALLY PREPARED FOR THIS AND I AM NOT#ToAllTheBoys2 #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/iSk2plHQG4 — TO ALL THE BOYS 2 SPOILERS !! (@MaddiesSoph) February 12, 2020

A Must Watch!! Later we'll love the team PK and LJ and crave for another film auhh. 😍🤗 #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/vOfbCJr46C — Artemis (@nymiell) February 12, 2020

Can we please talk about how good she is at using this shovel? #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/MrwFs0gtKM — 🖤Moras (@morasdelapaz) February 12, 2020

ME WAKING UP TO THE DAY #PSIStillLoveYou FINALLY COMES OUT!!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/IOozEy0otd — Jenny Han Feels (@JennyHanFeels) February 11, 2020

I’m watching #PSIStillLoveYou and the answer is no. no I’m not okay. pic.twitter.com/pHeLrs3qJA — Gemma Marchetti (@gemmamacncheese) February 12, 2020

Okay but how fuckin cute is peter. Just sucks guys like that definitely don’t exist lmao #PSIStillLoveYou — javiana 🥀💋🖤 (@jasstru) February 12, 2020

okay no one talk to me until i’m done watching #PSIStillLoveYou ITS TEAM PETER ALL THE WAY BABY pic.twitter.com/L1Bu5Fuifp — AMELIA 💌 (@kidvinsky) February 12, 2020

Waiting with my arms wide open if she does, PeterKavinsky😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍.#tatbilb pic.twitter.com/WMMj88Dlbe — ShaniaMisquitta. (@ShaniaM_13) February 12, 2020

#PSIStillLoveYou Peter didn’t even fucking write the poem he read to Lara Jean... he just used one by Edgar Allen Poe oh hell nah 😭 #TEAMJOHN pic.twitter.com/KWNluEu3ft — ★ (@globriens) February 12, 2020

Being in Japan means I get to watch #toalltheboys2 as soon as it launches on @netflix, and I didn’t even have to stay up until midnight. #toalltheboysivelovedbefore pic.twitter.com/qtx5jX4aT5 — That Nerdy Witch (@tnwreads) February 12, 2020

rewatching #toalltheboysivelovedbefore and like Peter K would’ve made me a teenage mom pic.twitter.com/7aYewYdYic — theblacchorette (@nikolasnakolas) February 12, 2020

TATBILB SO SOON IM SO READY TO SOB #tatbilb — ☾ (@rinasp0rter) February 12, 2020

The soundtrack for #tatbilb still goes harddddddd. — Jenn (@DorkJen) February 11, 2020

I don't know about y'all but I cannot wait to get home and into my pajamas with a giant bowl of ice-cream before I become a part of this love triangle.