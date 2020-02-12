As Netflix has just dropped the much-awaited sequel of the teenage rom-com, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, today we can't wait to see what Peter and Lara Jean have in the letters for us. 

While I personally can't wait to see Noah Centino and his big romantic gestures, I'm actually curious to see what's brewing between Lara Jean and her childhood love in To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You. 

Netizens are way too deep into Lara Jean's love triangle and are battling to pick their sides. Check out their reactions to the latest sequel, (they might contain some elements of a spoiler, so beware): 

I don't know about y'all but I cannot wait to get home and into my pajamas with a giant bowl of ice-cream before I become a part of this love triangle. 