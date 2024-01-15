TVF is known for its interesting career-themed shows. One such show that has recently started streaming is Sapne Vs Everyone. Starring Ambrish Verma, Naveen Kasturia, Vijayant Kohli and Paramvir Cheema, the story revolves around two characters who are trying to find their way to their dreams and ambitions. While one is grappling with ways to balance his love for theatre with his day job, the other has one thing clear – money matters.