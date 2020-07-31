Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. The film stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in lead roles.

In this biographical comedy-drama film, Vidya Balan plays the titular role of Shakuntala Devi, the genius mathematician whose speed of calculation was faster than computers. The film follows the story of her rise to international fame and her struggles with motherhood.

Well, the janta ka report is out. While some thoroughly enjoyed Vidya Balan's performance, others felt the film was slow-paced. So, if you are planning on watching the film over the weekend, here are some reviews you can read before making your decision.

#ShakuntalaDevi bio-pic on the ‘human computer’’captures essence of a complex woman & her flaws & frailties very well. @vidya_balan is brilliant as the woman torn between maths & motherhood & @sanyamalhotra07 is perfect foil. Dir @anumenon1805 gets the essence right. Enjoyable! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 31, 2020

Watched #ShakuntalaDevi 👌👌👌. #VidyaBalan is Amazing in Every scene she shines with her brilliant acting #SanyaMalhotra also acted well #JisshuSenGupa #AmitSadh also done good job as supporting actor's Music, screenplay, direction also very good 1/1.. pic.twitter.com/k6VMkDhPJE — पूजा शर्मा (@Poojash69665899) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi is a #VidyaBalan show. She carries a decently made film on her brave shoulders and makes it a good experience. She has lived every frame of the film. Supporting cast is nice. Screenplay is decent, music is okay. It's a good 'One Time Watch' film.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 31, 2020

The celebration of an Imperfectly perfect women in an extra joyous film. If u can take a chance forget it's a biopic and want to see @vidya_balan nailing another show , ur digital screens r waiting fr u. She did great wid every aspect of it. Perfect reel fr u❤🙏 #ShakuntalaDevi pic.twitter.com/u81qTDNb9G — Chandani Priya (@ChandaniPriya5) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi was reborn yesterday, thanks to the amazing raconteur that @anumenon1805 is. A riveting real life story of a genius who was undeniably brilliant at solving mathematics problems and blessed with sophisticated wit. Don’t miss this alluring saga of grit n greatness. pic.twitter.com/IqQ3OR1jbm — Das D Way 2B! (@twit_sumeet) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi - DISSATISFYING.

First 30 mins is FANTASTIC, showcased the joruney of Shakuntala from a poor girl to a genius famous mathematician. Rest 1.30 hrs is dragged & boring Mother-daughter relationship which ends on a bizarre note. Vidya balan act is FAB.

Rating- ⭐️⭐️ — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 30, 2020

Just watched #ShakuntalaDevi and i liked the film. #VidyaBalan is brilliant 👌 specially i liked @sanyamalhotra07 she was looking very beautiful ❤ @jishu and @TheAmitSadh was good.

Overall its a one time watch #ShakuntalaDeviReview @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/VHntLnRJlM — KuNal Aryan (@imkunalAryan) July 31, 2020

Sorry but I didn't liked #ShakuntalaDevi . Apart from few moments that too in first half , there is nothing to which you glue your eyes on . @vidya_balan as usual is terrific , screenplay is very weak and boring specifically towards climax ! You can avoit it.



⭐⭐ — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi is a such happy & an emotional ride .A reminder to celebrate the real “you” without letting the trappings of this society impact that. @vidya_balan ,like Shakuntala has lived life by her rules & is such a perfect fit for this. @sanyamalhotra07 ‘s nuanced act is 👏 — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) July 31, 2020

Vidya Balan nails it. Just see it for her . Forget everything else. She is a delight to watch. #ShakuntalaDevi — bhatiasum68 (@bhatiasumeet681) July 31, 2020

“We Indians are like that, drama or nothing!”@vidya_balan is a gem who shines throughout the movie. #ShakuntalaDevi is so good, you wouldn’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/BbDUftZeFT — Khyati Sharma (Cheerful Worrier) (@Khyati0209) July 31, 2020

Watched #ShakuntalaDevi on @PrimeVideoIN . I've always been fascinated by Indian Geniuses breaking records and getting recognized globally. And watching @vidya_balan has always been a joy. Her smile and laugh just give life to the character.

Great work done by casts and crews. — Polly (@itsAkriti_9) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi



Stupid horrible boring film. I couldn't watch it. — Putul Rani (@putulranideb) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi Fascinating woman who was way ahead of her times. Unapologetically feminist and as she put it once, definitely more human than a computer. — Manasvi (@manasvi_karanam) July 31, 2020

I watched a movie shakuntala devi. what a inspiring movie!

I liked shakunntala ji work for mathematics all over the world. I little know about shakuntala ji and her work then i watched movie then i realize what a woman she was..@vidya_balan #ShakuntalaDevi — Alok kumar raj (@Mithualok9) July 31, 2020

Watched #ShakuntalaDevi on @PrimeVideoIN. Always fascinated by human computer . This film dealt with the relationship between Shakuntala and her daughter. It needs a compelling writing and strong drama to make it work. And sadly, this film is uninteresting! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6jk0OK39vj — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) July 30, 2020

