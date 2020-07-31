Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. The film stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in lead roles. 

In this biographical comedy-drama film, Vidya Balan plays the titular role of Shakuntala Devi, the genius mathematician whose speed of calculation was faster than computers. The film follows the story of her rise to international fame and her struggles with motherhood. 

Well, the janta ka report is out. While some thoroughly enjoyed Vidya Balan's performance, others felt the film was slow-paced. So, if you are planning on watching the film over the weekend, here are some reviews you can read before making your decision. 

Have you watched it yet?