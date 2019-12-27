Debutant director Raj Mehta's comedy-drama Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, released today.
And in case you're looking to end the year on a light-hearted note, then you can check out the Twitter review before booking those tickets:
Just finished watching #GoodNewwz . It's year's last & one of the most entertaining films! Really a fresh concept to watch in India on the big screen. U will feel the real emotion of parentood with comic touch and the the essence of life & nature. It's a WINNER. 3.5 stars ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZLEgLuSGVa— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) December 25, 2019
Just watched #GoodNewwz . I just laughed in 1st half continuously, 2nd half a bit slow & emotional but alright worth to watch it. I really loved the film. Thanks @akshaykumar for giving us #GoodNewwz of the year. pic.twitter.com/Zg8rz7g1At— Dinesh Kumawat (@211981Dinesh) December 27, 2019
#GoodNewwz is a complete comic caper which is being narrated keeping in mind its reach . It is entertaining throughout the first half and the emotional sequences are executed really well in second half.Mehta's direction is top notch . Colourful, Exuberant , Cool film !— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 25, 2019
You will laugh like crazy & will shed tears with the emotions of Joy.. Akshay kumar comic timing in this film is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is considered the best.. Dont miss this GEM at any cost. One of the finest film this year. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz k saath.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2019
Through the fantastic energy of the cast & freshness in cinematography, writing, songs and overall content, #GoodNewwz truly gives a fulfilling & HAPPY end to the decade! Debutant Dir. #RajMehta ensures a SUPER-HIT! Rating: 4.25/5🌟🌟🌟🌟🌜 (GOLDEN RUN of Akshay Kumar🕺) pic.twitter.com/RuYvbi5YBx— N J (@Nilzrav) December 27, 2019
What a movie this #GoodNewwz is! It’s a laughter riot! I would watch it again, just for @diljitdosanjh! Such a fantastic comic timing he’s got.— Hardik Shah (@hardik) December 26, 2019
AK is sure to hit a century again with this one.
#GoodNewwz is quite a fun watch. Witty writing and performances. @diljitdosanjh & @advani_kiara portray hilarious characters, absolutely loved to see #KareenaKapoorKhan back on screen, @akshaykumar at his regular best. Overall, you'll come out laughing & crying both. 🌻👏 pic.twitter.com/rV0qaGdZaV— Ashu (@AshwiniDodani) December 27, 2019
#GoodNewwz— SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) December 27, 2019
One word review : Hilarious Entertainer !!
A movie like this comes once in a while and leaves you asking for more. Brilliant direction by @raj_a_mehta and screenplay is also very tight. In 2 hours 14 minutes you will get full dose of entertainment.
⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4*/5* pic.twitter.com/pdGAfi1m53
#GoodNewwz HILARIOUS in many moments you laugh n cry emotionally attached with Story with strong acting by all actors are done good job but the performance of @akshaykumar is BRILLIANT n also the good direction is Suberbly connect the story— Afroj (@iam_Afroj) December 27, 2019
⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟(4.5/5)#GoodNewwzReview pic.twitter.com/efQRELJ6U1
Refreshingly sweet & undeniably funny, #GoodNewwz is a showcase for @akshaykumar, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm. A gloriously funny and wistfully film. It will also make u wnt to cry at least once but possibly as many as 3 times.@diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara— Ganesh Katel (@KatelGanesh) December 27, 2019
#KareenaKapoor & @akshaykumar are a super awesome combination. Its a pleasure to watch them together. Their looks , their performances . Awesome ! #goodnewwz is a must watch ! Guys book it immediately. U’ll not stop laughing!— Bhavna Kant (@bhavna_kant) December 27, 2019
#GoodNewwz ends 2019 with the BANG !!! What a fantastic mixure of goof, urban comedy, emotions and all cinematic properties. Raj Mehta will receive lots of praise. Akshay Kumar is truly hilarious, Diljit is freaking funny. A guaranteed SUPER HIT and a potential BLOCKBUSTER!— [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST) December 25, 2019
7/10*
Just watched #GoodNewwz in a special screening ...— being Pratik (@beingPratik13) December 25, 2019
●Direction is also below par.
●Better to enjoy your Christmas.
● Better to dont go with families
●Just skip this shit..
My rating :-. ★☆☆☆☆#GoodNewwzReview#GoodNewwzReviews pic.twitter.com/aROVyI6mBb
#GoodNewwz HILARIOUS stuff. Perfect way to end 2019 and a precious Christmas gift. Halfway through the film and I am still laughing out loud🤣. @diljitdosanjh -Dhamakedar entry thi ji!❤ @akshaykumar @advani_kiara #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_— Nirali Kanabar (@NiraliKanabar7) December 25, 2019
#GoodNewwzReview: @akshaykumar is in terrific form in #GoodNewwz. This role offers him ample scope to go beyond the comic roles he specializes in. @diljitdosanjh is so comfortable in light roles that even if he sleepwalks, he'd make you giggle. He's outstanding from start to end.— Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) December 27, 2019
What a Movie #KareenaKapoorKhan Speech In #GoodNewwz ll Makes You Cry man 😭😭#GoodNewwzReview pic.twitter.com/sCFftg3s8s— 🎭 𝑀𝒶𝒸𝓀 𝒜𝓇𝓎𝒶𝓃⚡ (@MackAryanAk) December 25, 2019
QUICK REVIEW: #GoodNewwz— Jagat Joon (@JagatJoon) December 27, 2019
Good story & has it’s pace. Majorly rides on #AkshayKumar’s shoulders and he didn’t disappoint. #KareenaKapoor and #DiljitDosanjh were OK but #KiaraAdvani was wasted. Laced with comedy and music, this film is set to become a BLOCKBUSTER.
⭐️⭐️⭐️💫 (3.5)
