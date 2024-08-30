There’s nothing better than watching a show with a phenomenal cast that brings every character to life with incredible depth and charisma. And, that’s exactly what you’re in for with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

The show, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Patralekhaa Paul, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra and Dia Mirza, is now streaming on Netflix.

Inspired by real events, this nerve-wracking series centers on the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight on December 24, 1999. While en route from Kathmandu to Delhi, the plane was diverted to Kandahar, under Taliban rule.

Here’s what the audience thought about the series:

Hats off to Rajiv Thakur, from Kapil's Comedy to Chief villain on #IC814, superb stuff — Anupam Gupta (@b50) August 30, 2024

#IC814 the real hijack Story @anubhavsinha showed the world of hijack and its back story @MrVijayVarma top notch performance @thearvindswami calibre acting @deespeak excellence @debu_dibyendu @NaseerudinShah @patralekhaa9

All cast proved they are d best



Ct Review : 3.75/5 — 💛Corporate Thamizhan💛 (@Corporatetamil) August 30, 2024

Manoj Pahwa explaining the meaning of ‘एक ही थाली के चट्टे-बट्टे’ to Arvind Swamy in #IC814 👌 Great cast can do wonders to a story. This is a non dramatic, non sensationalised retelling of Kandahar hijack. Prioritises understanding of the complicated situation over urgency. — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) August 30, 2024

Enjoyed watching the show #IC814, the cast was a jaw drop. One big name after the other. Vijay Verma was outstanding. His frustration peaks only in 2-3 scenes but the build up to it is so well done. Anubhav Sinha is smashing it out of the park with every thing he's doing. — Bhavesh (@dodiyeah) August 30, 2024

A Must Watch #IC814 What A Powerpack Performance, So So Upto To The Mark, Explained Bureaucracy, Human Emotions, The Pain Of A Wife, Top Terriost And Leaders Of World And Their Mindset, #anubhavsinha #vijayvarma #pankajkapoor 4.5 for making it not over the top and that's beauty — NO NONSENSE WITH NASEEM KHAN (@suhananasimkhan) August 30, 2024

Bing-watched IC814. Well made series w/ some of d finest actors n crew. Vijay Varma undoubtedly stand out. Makers r succesful in creating moments of anticipation, especially in episode 3. Although, they remain stick to d facts, also seem to be hiding appearances of HM and PM. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kbVMOAuavR — Mehul Devkala (@MehulDevkala) August 30, 2024

Here I talk about why @anubhavsinha 's #IC814 is one of the best web shows to have emerged out of India



Superb performances by @deespeak @MrVijayVarma @thearvindswami Naseer Sahab, Pankaj Sahab, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and many more



Full review : https://t.co/6dcTjOYWPf pic.twitter.com/Cz4wr3ydOK — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 30, 2024

The mystery of Flight IC-814 remains etched in the memories of those who experienced it firsthand and the nation that watched in collective horror. #IC814onNetflix — R (@roops_111) August 30, 2024

IC814 on Netflix. Based on real life hijacking. Very gripping and well made!! — Sritika Dhar ♌ (@Sritika_) August 30, 2024

Spotted three ppl in office lift glued to their screens in office canteen and lift watching @anubhavsinha @MrVijayVarma and @NetflixIndia’s latest show ic814- the Kandahar hijack !!! — jigar shah (@justjigar) August 30, 2024

IC814 – Hindi – Netflix.

Started with the 1st episode and ended up binging on the entire series over the evening.



Sleek, fast, very Engaging Edge of the Seat thriller with some Nuanced Performances, especially Vijay Verma .

MUST WATCH.#IC814OnNetflix #IC814TheKandaharHijack pic.twitter.com/hKcuoGbHao — Preethi Warrier (@PreethiWar75611) August 30, 2024

Netflix’s “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” is really good. It’s a six part mini series based on the true story of an Indian Airlines hijacking in 1999. Highly recommend. — 🏳️‍🌈 Jack’s in Boston (@jacksinboston) August 30, 2024

Anubhav Sinha brings to life the untold stories behind the IC-814 hijacking, unleashing in its bare skin, an incident that rocked the nation 25 years back. Apt casting and a no make-up screenplay, is what makes this series an absolute must watch.#IC814TheKandaharHijack pic.twitter.com/6jtmXWORKk — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) August 29, 2024

#IC814 is Anubhav Sinha's finest work. With such an ensemble cast he pulled out the best out of all. Manoj Pawa and Kumud Mishra are the brightest stars in this series . It's a must watch !! — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) August 29, 2024

If you wanna witness the best ensemble cast ever in an Indian movie/show, go watch #IC814. The who's who of the industry in one frame and it never felt like one is better than other or one is less👏🏻



@anubhavsinha hear this in Dibyendu's voice: "Gajab Topibaaz aadmi ho bhai". — A for Awesome !! (@AweShadySome) August 29, 2024

binge watched IC814. quite a good show. very bingeworthy. — Harihar (@harihar_goswami) August 29, 2024

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix is a masterfully told story that dives deep into the emotions and decisions of everyone involved—from passengers and crew to government officials and security forces. Stellar performances by the entire cast.#IC814TheKandaharHijack #Netflix pic.twitter.com/VLzzASguQi — imsandeeppawar (@imsandeeppawar) August 29, 2024

This series definitely seems like a promising watch.