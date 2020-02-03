Yaar ek baat batao, Dino Morea ko kya hua? Bade 'dino' se dikha nahin.
I know there are important things going on in the world, but my focus has entirely shifted to the actor today, after reading this tweet.
Suddenly I have this urge to find out things about him. Mujhe unnecessarily FOMO ho raha hai.
Because I had a huge crush on him at one point.
Remember the Musu Musu Hasi song? It still puts a smile on my face after all these years and that's mainly because of Dino and his adorable dancing.
I was missing him so much, I decided to watch the song. Which was probably not a great idea because I saw THIS.
That's 4 other people whose whereabouts I am curious about now.
Anyway, I digress.
Dino of early 2000s was a delight. I mean, acting wasn't his strongest point maybe, but dimples sort of made up for every thing.
The problem started when he began doing movies like Fight Club – Members Only and Acid Factory (I have absolutely no recollection of the latter).
After that, he stopped coming in movies altogether.
Internet tells me he is doing some projects - but nothing substantial really.
He also ran a restaurant called Crepe Station Cafe - which Google tells me is 'permanently closed' now.
Apart from that, he is reportedly an investor for fantasy gaming website LivePools.com, runs a fitness company DM Fitness and is associated with India's biggest pet festival - Pet Fed. A known animal lover, he can often be heard advocating for the rights of our furry friends.
So that was work part of things. Besides that, Dino works out a lot from what I can tell.
Also, does horse riding.
Posts strange pictures.
And looks attractive.
Very attractive.
Sadly, that is all the information I could gather about him.