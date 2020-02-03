Yaar ek baat batao, Dino Morea ko kya hua? Bade 'dino' se dikha nahin.

I know there are important things going on in the world, but my focus has entirely shifted to the actor today, after reading this tweet.

Ever just lie in bed and think about random nonsensical things like wtf is happening with Dino Morea man long time no see — Floyd (@floydian_sleep) February 2, 2020

Suddenly I have this urge to find out things about him. Mujhe unnecessarily FOMO ho raha hai.

Because I had a huge crush on him at one point.

Remember the Musu Musu Hasi song? It still puts a smile on my face after all these years and that's mainly because of Dino and his adorable dancing.

I was missing him so much, I decided to watch the song. Which was probably not a great idea because I saw THIS.

That's 4 other people whose whereabouts I am curious about now.

Anyway, I digress.

Dino of early 2000s was a delight. I mean, acting wasn't his strongest point maybe, but dimples sort of made up for every thing.

The problem started when he began doing movies like Fight Club – Members Only and Acid Factory (I have absolutely no recollection of the latter).

After that, he stopped coming in movies altogether.

Internet tells me he is doing some projects - but nothing substantial really.

He also ran a restaurant called Crepe Station Cafe - which Google tells me is 'permanently closed' now.

Apart from that, he is reportedly an investor for fantasy gaming website LivePools.com, runs a fitness company DM Fitness and is associated with India's biggest pet festival - Pet Fed. A known animal lover, he can often be heard advocating for the rights of our furry friends.

So that was work part of things. Besides that, Dino works out a lot from what I can tell.

Also, does horse riding.

Posts strange pictures.

And looks attractive.

Very attractive.

Sadly, that is all the information I could gather about him.

Someone please ask him to make a comeback. Dino, we want More-a of you.