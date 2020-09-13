Chris Evans became a trending topic on Twitter after he accidentally posted a nude picture on Instagram, which was deleted later.

The actor shared a short video on his Instagram story of himself and some friends playing Heads Up. But at the end of the video, a shot of the actor's phone camera roll came up, which featured a nude pic.

While many people made jokes about this accidental picture, others requested netizens to respect the actor's privacy and shared his best pics.

if you see any Tweet of Chris Evans pic please report it, he is a great person does not deserve to have his privacy invaded like this, give rt to everyone to see #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/bQM8OXeeXY — tay❣️ (@fIowershy) September 12, 2020

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

⚠️NEWS FLASH⚠️ For those of you who apparently have worms for brains. CHRIS EVANS IS A FUCKING HUMAN BEING. I’m sure you’ve all read what happened, and if you haven’t, please for God’s sake don’t go looking for the picture. Let the man be and respect his privacy. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/vgQ9ZJzyeW — yellomello (@yellome78679401) September 13, 2020

Chris Evans has done so many wonderful and kind things for our community. Today he mistakenly posted a personal image for a brief moment before taking it down. Chris has struggled with depression and panic attacks. Please respect him and his family delete that photo. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/fRiXi46Dfy — LM2 (@loudogg94) September 12, 2020

imagine how mortifying it would be to have your fucking nudes leaked and you’re all spreading it like wildfire. He’s probably anxious enough as it is andeveryone is completely disrespecting him. Mental health is not a joke, have a bit of respect for his privacy. #chrisevans pic.twitter.com/nov8j4LYAi — Nel (@ell_2306) September 12, 2020

Me trying to find #ChrisEvans dick pic after he leaked it on Instagram pic.twitter.com/qAarUzXX63 — Mill Burry (@heiiiiiiman) September 12, 2020

instead of sharing that pic share this Chris Evans deserve the world. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/YADW2sy9At — V A L S S (@vaaleemaa) September 12, 2020

Let's respect the privacy of one of the bestest human beings and our favourite actor.