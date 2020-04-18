Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to talk about Twitter's suspension of her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account. Rangoli's account was removed after she posted hate tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

In her video, Kangana asked the government to shut down platforms like Twitter and find an 'Indian' social media platform.

Kangana added that not all Muslims are attacking healthcare officials and police officers, but those who are, should be considered terrorists.

Rangoli’s tweets stating that the Muslims involved in the incident be shot down, were mass reported for abuse by several people on Twitter, including jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, filmmaker Reema Kagti, actor Kubra Sait and badminton player Jwala Gutta.

Kangana ended her video by saying that Twitter as a platform is being used to spread hate against RSS and Babita Phogat, and terming them terrorists.

Watch the full video here:

Wonder if Kangana knows that Instagram isn't an Indian social media platform either.