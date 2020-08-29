Chadwick Boseman, who brought to life T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, just passed away after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

And while the world is still in disbelief, fans from across the globe, including Chadwick's co-stars, are remembering the real-life superhero with love and tears.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.



As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many.



And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020

We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders.



Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/YDLOLHxop6 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 29, 2020

So he was delivering all these masterpieces WHILST fighting for his own life?? He is truly a legend... Thank you sir for all the joy and happiness your work has brought us all. RIP.❤️ — abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz⁷ (@bye4nownot4ever) August 29, 2020

He really had cancer for 4 years. Man.



I would have never known with how well he did in all of his recent movies.



On top of that it’s Jackie Robinson day. Devastating loss. RIP — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) August 29, 2020

Oh my God NO!

NOOOOOOOOOOOO!

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Not Chadwick Boseman! This can’t be Real! I’m in a Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/nkbooVG6tD — Tumlin AL Tiger (@AndrewLTumlin) August 29, 2020

oh my god this hurts too much... rest in peace to the king pic.twitter.com/FTetTRFYaU — Jinu 🏳️‍🌈 (@JinuSenpai) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

My heart sunk reading this news, say it isn't so was my immediate reaction...



The world and I only just got to see what a fantastic actor he was (can't believe I'm saying was) and an even better human.



My deepest condolences to his family.



May you rest in power, Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/hBhpSzSmGS — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 29, 2020

Thinking about all the stuff Chadwick Boseman made and did after a devastating diagnosis and in the midst of what must have been absolutely grueling treatments. And all that with no one outside his circle catching on at all. Truly an amazing talent. What a cruel, cruel loss. RIP — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 29, 2020

You changed the world, and the world will always be grateful for it. pic.twitter.com/9r9c2INHkG — Fight Like You’re Up Against Maitraya. (@JSPartisan) August 29, 2020

Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday of cancer at the age of 43.



From playing Jackie Robinson in "42," to his iconic role as T'Challa in "Black Panther," he left a lasting impact on sports and culture. pic.twitter.com/huUyLMKxSP — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2020

Playing Black Panther and everything else Chadwick Boseman did while fighting stage 3 colon cancer for four years - without the world knowing - is some real-life superhero stuff. RIPhttps://t.co/XoO7lWDSq5 — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) August 29, 2020

Seeing Black Panther at midnight with a theatre full of black people was an indescribable experience, I'll never forget it — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) August 29, 2020

I am in disbelief I walked of black panther and said “I am so happy to be black” and it was mainly because of you, I am heartbroken I am so sad pic.twitter.com/0qn6Mxbrfu — Joria❤️ (@whewwhew3) August 29, 2020

Man, I remember when all the nonsense argument about the movie was going on, with Fox News doing their usual racist shit, I loved that he was doing things like this. Was so compassionate and loving to people. Such a cool and wonderful man. https://t.co/GxSWdH4T7l — Zito (@_Zeets) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...



A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity.#ripChadwick https://t.co/CBVoNBpuII — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2020

: “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers." - King T’Challa (Black Panther)

*

Rest in power, Chad. You will be missed #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/a3RnsPsdVG — Big E (@edwinrivera) August 29, 2020

Rest in Peace Chadwick Boseman, you'll be missed, Black panther is you and always you, Wakanda Forever🥀 pic.twitter.com/gTDkRRo2bk — Nabilahasna (@nanabilahasna) August 29, 2020

God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020

I can't believe he carried the entire Black Panther legacy, and much more, all while battling cancer. That's perseverance. That's courage. That's Chadwick Boseman.



Rest In Power.#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/OZT9G7PaLS — Kaeshi (@kaeshis) August 29, 2020

Chadwick you are one of my hero’s!I loved watching 42 & Get on Up but it was Black Panther that changed my life.Seeing a black superhero & all the beautiful black brothers & sisters got me so excited!I’ll always remember you & you’ll always be King T’Challa #wakandaforever 🕊 pic.twitter.com/AehJAu487u — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) August 29, 2020

I had lunch with him in 2014, right after he was cast in Black Panther. It was still secret. But you could tell. He glowed like a guy who had finally been given the chance to start realizing his biggest dreams. Some of those came true. But there were so many more to come. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) August 29, 2020

No Way Man... Gone too soon 🙏🏾



Fav. Super Hero #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XyQatpSlXi — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 29, 2020

RIP @chadwickboseman. You endured so much, and still brought joy to all of us. You made black panther what it was, and gave kids someone to look up to. It’s still one of my favorite superhero movies ever. RIP T’Challa :/ #WakandaForever #ripChadwick #ripchadwickboseman https://t.co/61QWzJRSLE — Mike Rome wants to enter the Thunder dome! (@MikeRomeWWE) August 29, 2020

We have lost a king. The 'universe' will never be the same without him.