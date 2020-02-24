On the auspicious occasion of the Thalaivi Jayalalithaa's birthday, Kangana Ranaut's controversial sister, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to honour the legacy of the revolutionary political leader, Amma.

Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GzMjYvmck9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

After that, Rangoli posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut recreating that picture, in her Jaylalithaa avatar for her upcoming biopic. And we have to say there was a striking resemblance.

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Dressed in a plain white saree with a neatly tied bun, adoring a signature Jayalalithaa bindi, the similarity between Thalaivi and Kangana's Amma avatar was uncanny.

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Unlike the previous poster of Thalaivi, Kangana's fans were really impressed because she chose to ditch the prosthetics to attain striking resemblance to the late politician.

Twitter hails Kangana, calls her "queen" for pulling off this look without prosthetics:

OMG what a transformation. Wow. Brilliant. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 24, 2020

Love her look. Even after gaining wait, she looks gorgeous.

I wish her all the very best in her newest endeavour.👏👏👏 — VIBHU VASHIST (@VIBHUVAN) February 24, 2020

Oh my god. She is doing this without prosthetics. Which mainstream herione would sacrifice like this. Great going ma'am — A Hindu 🇮🇳 (@DhjPvt) February 24, 2020

Bow down to the Queen. pic.twitter.com/pmHzkBZgFG — Champak Dash (@ChampakDash3) February 24, 2020

Mind blowing similarities.

Her hardwork is really paying off#Thalaivi — Preethi (@LifeBegetsLifee) February 24, 2020

#KanganaRanaut is a perfectionist who believes in attending to each detail to ensure a flawless performance.

She is a true artist & synonym of perfection. Presenting another look of #Thalaivi on Amma's birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/VDKllM2z03 — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) February 24, 2020

Today is the birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister #Jayalalithaa, and team #Thalaivi has unveiled a new poster of the film featuring #KanganaRanaut as the young politician.



READ: https://t.co/TPfLVJeQJf pic.twitter.com/DfykAyx7aW — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) February 24, 2020

Absolutely love this look. I swear Kangana is looking so incredibly beautiful with the small weight gain and black hair. Its just perfect. — Nars (@NaimaH56) February 24, 2020

The biopic is all set to release on April 26, in three different languages.