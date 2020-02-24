Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GzMjYvmck9— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020
After that, Rangoli posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut recreating that picture, in her Jaylalithaa avatar for her upcoming biopic. And we have to say there was a striking resemblance.
Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020
Dressed in a plain white saree with a neatly tied bun, adoring a signature Jayalalithaa bindi, the similarity between Thalaivi and Kangana's Amma avatar was uncanny.
The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told!— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 23, 2019
Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020@KanganaTeam @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @KarmaMediaEnt @TSeries @vibri_media pic.twitter.com/lTLtcq0bsd
Twitter hails Kangana, calls her "queen" for pulling off this look without prosthetics:
OMG what a transformation. Wow. Brilliant.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 24, 2020
Can’t get better than this! This is WOW! #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut we take a bow to ur determination and hardwork to get the look authentic/perfect 👌👍👏 #Jayalalithaa #dirvijay @vishinduri @BrindaPrasad1 #hbdjayalalithaa pic.twitter.com/ZT50PvCkdz— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) February 24, 2020
Love her look. Even after gaining wait, she looks gorgeous.— VIBHU VASHIST (@VIBHUVAN) February 24, 2020
Oh my god. She is doing this without prosthetics. Which mainstream herione would sacrifice like this. Great going ma'am— A Hindu 🇮🇳 (@DhjPvt) February 24, 2020
Bow down to the Queen. pic.twitter.com/pmHzkBZgFG— Champak Dash (@ChampakDash3) February 24, 2020
Mind blowing similarities.— Preethi (@LifeBegetsLifee) February 24, 2020
#KanganaRanaut is a perfectionist who believes in attending to each detail to ensure a flawless performance.— Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) February 24, 2020
She is a true artist & synonym of perfection. Presenting another look of #Thalaivi on Amma's birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/VDKllM2z03
Today is the birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister #Jayalalithaa, and team #Thalaivi has unveiled a new poster of the film featuring #KanganaRanaut as the young politician.— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) February 24, 2020
Absolutely love this look. I swear Kangana is looking so incredibly beautiful with the small weight gain and black hair. Its just perfect.— Nars (@NaimaH56) February 24, 2020
The perfectionist #KanganaRanaut #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qDkDrDaBJd— Ramesh (@Ramesh_M_) February 24, 2020
The biopic is all set to release on April 26, in three different languages.