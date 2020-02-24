On the auspicious occasion of the Thalaivi Jayalalithaa's birthday, Kangana Ranaut's controversial sister, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to honour the legacy of the revolutionary political leader, Amma.

After that, Rangoli posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut recreating that picture, in her Jaylalithaa avatar for her upcoming biopic. And we have to say there was a striking resemblance.

Dressed in a plain white saree with a neatly tied bun, adoring a signature Jayalalithaa bindi, the similarity between Thalaivi and Kangana's Amma avatar was uncanny.

Unlike the previous poster of Thalaivi, Kangana's fans were really impressed because she chose to ditch the prosthetics to attain striking resemblance to the late politician.

Twitter hails Kangana, calls her "queen" for pulling off this look without prosthetics:

The biopic is all set to release on April 26, in three different languages.