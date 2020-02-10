After four Academy Award nominations over the journey of a few years, Joaquin Phoenix has finally bagged his first Oscar for the Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Joker.

Now it is a universally known and well-established fact that Joaquin is one of the most talented actors in the world but the lesser-known fact about this gem of a person is that he's also an animal rights activist.

While accepting his first Oscar, in his passionate speech Joaquin touched upon a lot of topics. After taking a minute to acknowledge his co-nominees, he moved on to passionately speak up for the voiceless species.

He used his platform to educate his audience and fans about the unseen face of animal cruelty. With his heartfelt and moving speech, Pheonix dropped some major truth bombs that gave us chills down the spine.

With a lump in his throat, he further opened up about his flaws and exposed his humane side. He further thanked his crew for believing in him, recognising his talents and giving him a second chance.

Concluding his speech with powerful and touching words, Joaquin sent a strong message to the audiences that encouraged us to make an initiative to coexist with nature.

Towards the end of his speech, Joaquin held back his sobs and tears as he remembered the wise words of his deceased brother River Pheonix:

Watch Joaquin Pheonix's entire acceptance speech here:

Actor Joaquin Phoenix emotionally accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for the film "Joker."#Oscarshttps://t.co/xGC9pL3oKw pic.twitter.com/iZq1iBSiCe — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2020

Netizens are lauding Joaquin's boldness and gesture for addressing the real issues:

Without doubt the best of the best acceptance speeches EVER 🤩Just Wow🤩 — Judalynn Patton (@RN4dSTARS) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix is a living legend. He uses his large platform for the greater good, and to speak up on not only humanitarian issues, but issues regarding all species. He’s a true vegan king, and we should all strive to be like him.



pic.twitter.com/I28YoCmCm1 — David Ⓥ (@VeganGenesis) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix just made me feel really guilty about putting milk in my coffee. What we do to animals—artificially inseminating a cow, stealing the baby, and robbing the mother of her milk meant for her baby to put in our coffee is really evil yet so damn routine. #Oscars — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 10, 2020

I hope people REALLY listen to this speech. Set your ego aside, and let your heart feel what we all know to be true ❤️ #Oscars #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/IuHgTfIBsS — Gerren Keith Gaynor (@MrGerrenalist) February 10, 2020

This man is a freaking LEGEND



One of the greatest speeches ever in the history of #Oscars



"So many people in this room have given me a second chance, and that's when we're at our best, not when we cancel each other for past mistakes." -#JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/YtMfEmtLl9 — Javier Urquieta ‼️ (@DeJesusUrquieta) February 10, 2020

Wow- Joaquin Phoenix speech left me speechless and my eyes watered. Thank you Joaquin Phoenix and congratulations! 💙#TheOscars

#JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/JqUppWhSXm — Henry T. Contreras (@HenryTContreras) February 10, 2020

I just watched Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech. I must say that I truly appreciated it. No politics; no virtue signalling; no platitudes. A simple call for compassion toward one another and to our animal cousins. Newfound respect for this great actor. He proved me wrong! — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 10, 2020

NOW THAT’S AN ACCEPTANCE SPEECH! Jaoquin didn’t thank anyone who worked on #joker with him. instead his speech for #bestactor was filled with truths many of us would rather not hear, let alone accept. #oscars #joaquinphoenix #truthtopower #respect 💡 pic.twitter.com/AnCLr9qNB6 — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) February 10, 2020

Best non political speech I've ever heard at the Oscars. What a moving cry for us all to love one another, and to care for those in our control, with humanity and compassion and empathy, whether human or other species — Chino Strabler (@Motosickle) February 10, 2020

The voice of the voiceless! Thanks for using your time of glory to shine light on animal suffering and death — Carollia (@Chiroderma) February 10, 2020

It’s been a while that a speech has touched me so deeply. This is how I have felt for the past six years. It’s all small steps, but I’m getting there. Huge congrats & a big hug to #JoaquinPhoenix! #BestActor #Oscars pic.twitter.com/14HYmWkV58 — 𝐣𝐜 (@TheJCMendoza) February 10, 2020

I have to be honest, Phoenix's speech was truly moving and his gesture to speak up for the voice-less creatures throughout his acceptance speech is the wokeness and activism we need.