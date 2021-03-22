Recently, actor Aahana Kumra took to Instagram to pay tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami, by dressing up as Goswami.

However, her tribute received severe backlash, with people accusing of her using "unnecessarily dark make-up":

Can someone tell Aahana Kumra and for that matter, Jhulan also, that brownface is not adulation, it's racism. — Lavanya L Narayanan (🏡) (@lav_narayanan) March 22, 2021

Seriously stupid : Aahana Kumra’s tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami receives backlash; here’s why https://t.co/mdhfKdEy53 — Anurag Shrivastava (@hrnext) March 22, 2021

Cricketer Jhulan though appreciated the transformation

