Recently, actor Aahana Kumra took to Instagram to pay tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami, by dressing up as Goswami. 

However, her tribute received severe backlash, with people accusing of her using "unnecessarily dark make-up":  

Cricketer Jhulan though appreciated the transformation

What do you think about Aahana's tribute? Let us know in the comments section below. 