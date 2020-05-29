The murder of George Floyd by policemen in the USA has sparked a rage against racism worldwide. Certain Bollywood celebrities have also been tweeting #BlackLivesMatter and the likes of it.
However, it would appear that Twitter is not very happy with their 'selective activism'.
Nothing haunts us nowadays, evn d educated class, d so called bollywood celebrities. Influencers, players r blind 2 d plight of migrants, they can share fr george floyd which is nt wrong bt y dey don't have spine 2 ask questions 2 power for such a gross mismanagement, hippocrites— Mohit Daheriya (@MohitDaheriya) May 29, 2020
Bollywood tweeting in support of George Floyd is the height of hypocrisy. Nobody utters a word, let alone show of solidarity. Even as their fellow citizens are wronged/killed everyday here. They empathize with victims in some far-off land but don't see the pain closer home.— Vikramaditya N (@KappeKaraKara) May 29, 2020
Dear Bollywood elites, I'm glad you are all talking about #GeorgeFloyd murder. It should be condemned.— ♬Stanleee♬ (@5tanleee) May 28, 2020
Request you all to talk about the plight of the migrant workers also. They are also getting killed. Perhaps in a more crueler manner than #GeorgeFloyd murder.#MigrantWorkers
Love the way hollywood celebrities responses on #GeorgeFloyd and asked for justice ,if it would have been happen in India 80% bollywood celebrities would have given no response because it's a "political matter" raising your voice for social issues is not political #Learnbollywood— Pratiksha Sharma (@itspratiksharma) May 28, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter but no, Bollywood actors and influencers - your flaky, fairness cream advocating, selective solidarity DOES NOT MATTER. SHUT UP. pic.twitter.com/SQAPYFTWLH— Reya Ahmed (@tweetsofreya) May 29, 2020
Desis while we're calling out people on being racist and talking about black lives matter, can anyone call out Bollywood for being the epitome of racism and especially Kartik Aryan for using the desi version of the n word?? #blacklivesmatter— Gee💜BTS⁷ ⟭⟬ (@GeepurplesBTS) May 28, 2020
Bollywood putting up support for #BlackLivesMatter when they dont give a flying fuck when it comes to hot issues engulfing our own country. Give us a break pls, stop acting.— ShivRaj Meena (@ShivRajNexttt) May 28, 2020
to people (esp bollywood stars) who're speaking about #BlackLivesMatter but never speak about islamophobia, casteism, Kashmir or the North East:— Gayatri (@potterhead2796) May 28, 2020
please buy a mask for only one of your faces.
looooooooool bollywood posting about black lives matter???? are you fucking kidding me right now???? WE SAW A FUCKING POGROM IN OUR COUNTRY TWO MONTHS BACK AND DIDNT HEAR A PEEP pic.twitter.com/OEIk0FG0zb— indoor enthusiast 🏳️🌈 (@falanadelray) May 28, 2020
convenient activism. not to say the least how responsible bollywood movies are for propogating racism and colorism in india.— 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 (@binayoungs) May 28, 2020
Bollywood "celebrities" saying Black lives matter, where were you all during JNU and anti CAA protests? Y'all just scaredy little cats who'll only open their mouths to speak about things you won't get a backlash for.— S 🌻 (@aatmanirbhar69) May 29, 2020
Bollywood actors tweeting about #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd is like @smritiirani posting a makeup selfie while migrant children & women are dying. :)— Rukh 🌙 (@regina_filangi3) May 28, 2020
Same difference.
Seems like Twitter has passed its judgement, Bollywood!