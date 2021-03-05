Kangana Ranaut has been quite active on Twitter these days and her tweets mostly do not go down really well with fans.

Recently, she shared a picture of three ancient women. Each one of them were dressed in traditional clothes from their home countries according to her.

Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation,cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses,representing nothing but American marketing. pic.twitter.com/0k2yjUuF07 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

This was supposed to be an appreciation tweet for these women who became the first licensed women doctors in their countries. But Kangana being Kangana took a jibe at contemporary achievers saying,

Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing.

Netizens were quick to remind her that in the past she too has worn torn jeans and shared her pics in western clothes.

Are you Kidding?? 😂😂😂😂😂

To be this high, the stuff must be of some quality..🖤 https://t.co/yCiL07J3Hy — Dipak R Singh (@Di_Demure_singh) March 3, 2021

I have to say it now. Kangana Ranaut is the biggest dumbfuck of our generation. https://t.co/RC8lQqhl8K — Geek Sumit (@Geek_Adda) March 3, 2021

representing nothing but foreign marketing 🤣🤣🤣



1. Burberry blue dress

2. Christian Dior Dress & shoes

3. Madison- shirt, Victoria Beckham- skirt

4. Louis Vitton tote pic.twitter.com/4UFC65kFZY — jaitrejait 🏹🚜 (@jaitrejait) March 3, 2021

Some people think denial is a river in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/tbJy7F7v7M — Rusty (@Rusty62869670) March 4, 2021

What is this hypocrisy, Kangana?