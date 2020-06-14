It's just been a few hours since the news of the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput broke.

While his family, fans and the entire film community are still in a state of shock, some news channels have reached his house in Patna to get a statement from his family.

The visuals of their report from his house, pestering his dad and uncle, are making people angry. Netizens took to Twitter to slam the news channels for their insensitive reporting.

Can we please show some humanity and dignity to the bereaving family during this time of loss and grief?