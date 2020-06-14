It's just been a few hours since the news of the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput broke.

While his family, fans and the entire film community are still in a state of shock, some news channels have reached his house in Patna to get a statement from his family.

The journalism level of aajtak has reached a new low... Leave his father and family alone pls🙏 pic.twitter.com/xhNOiOkpMl — Akansh Jain (@_akanshjain_) June 14, 2020

The visuals of their report from his house, pestering his dad and uncle, are making people angry. Netizens took to Twitter to slam the news channels for their insensitive reporting.

So angry at news channels who have no shame, sense or even soul. Have you no humanity? What kind of bottom feeding parasites have you become? — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 14, 2020

Hi @aajtak

Just saw your reporters in Sushant Singh Rajputs's home in Patna, questioning his father and uncle.

Kindly show some sensitivity and give them some time. Leave them alone. — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) June 14, 2020

Hurling mikes on Father and Uncle of #SushanthSinghRajput and asking them question??? SERIOUSLY?? @IndiaToday @aajtak Don't you fucking care about privacy and grief of a family who's son has just left the world?

Media is a cancer and no less than vultures. Too insensitive pic.twitter.com/gtpYlyP16U — No One and 3,508 others (@Cric_Freaky) June 14, 2020

What a pathetic anchor to goad her reporter to speak to the sisters because the father isn’t in a state to speak. Despicable, disgraceful behaviour. https://t.co/eCHzF5h3qE — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 14, 2020

This is the pits of Journalism for @AajTak in recent times and this is saying something. — richa singh (@richa_singh) June 14, 2020

Is this the right time to enter sushant's house & ask his parents questions?? Our media can go to any level to get TRP #shame_on_you @aajtak @itsSSR

Will you do the same if your parents lost your siblings?? pic.twitter.com/YlVaAvUWQ4 — D.S.Patil (@dnyanes61824466) June 14, 2020

These journalist seriously need to attend classes on manners of journalism! #aajtak pic.twitter.com/jlls1KsapF — Batra (@hemantbatra0) June 14, 2020

@aajtak @anjanaomkashyap @chitraaum I don't know if you'll read this but I have a small request. Please do not ask questions to the family of deceased just after their death. This is heights of insensitivity. We already have too much negativity around. pic.twitter.com/9fhYPmegmF — Prateek Garg (@starkprateek1) June 14, 2020

Every single time we think these news anchors can’t sink lower, they surprise us. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 14, 2020

Is this the fuckin way to be a journalist #aajtak , #ShushantSinghRajput Parents might be in different trauma and you guys putting the mic in front of their face.. Shame on these jornalism , trp k liye kch v😶🙃 pic.twitter.com/6U2hl89efU — Abhijeet kr ravi (@Abhijee22691599) June 14, 2020

@republic how is this tweet of Modi ji any relevant to the "breaking news".. @aajtak aap to sir mic ko mu me ghusa hi dena #sushantsinghrajpoot ke pariwaar ke sadasyon me.. Media is full of shit, no shame, no decency.. pic.twitter.com/huzNRBHZ0K — Anshumaan Bahadur (@Anshumaanbr) June 14, 2020

Wtf is wrong with @aajtak ?



They are forcing his father to give statements on his death. Seriously? This is nothing but harassment!!#SushantSinghRajput — مدیحہ Politickle (@Madihahahah__) June 14, 2020

Hello @aajtak



You are at #SushantSinghRajput ‘s house in Patna & asking his Dad how he feels...



What on Earth is wrong with you guys???



Can you not let someone grieve the loss of their son in peace??



Shame on you guys! — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) June 14, 2020

Hey @aajtak - Have you no shame? Why is your reporter hurtling a mic on a visibly distressed Sushant's father? Let him grieve, for heaven's sake. Get out of his house. — AB (@a_bsays) June 14, 2020

Can we please show some humanity and dignity to the bereaving family during this time of loss and grief?