It's just been a few hours since the news of the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput broke.
While his family, fans and the entire film community are still in a state of shock, some news channels have reached his house in Patna to get a statement from his family.
The visuals of their report from his house, pestering his dad and uncle, are making people angry. Netizens took to Twitter to slam the news channels for their insensitive reporting.
So angry at news channels who have no shame, sense or even soul. Have you no humanity? What kind of bottom feeding parasites have you become?— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 14, 2020
Hi @aajtak— Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) June 14, 2020
Just saw your reporters in Sushant Singh Rajputs's home in Patna, questioning his father and uncle.
Kindly show some sensitivity and give them some time. Leave them alone.
Hurling mikes on Father and Uncle of #SushanthSinghRajput and asking them question??? SERIOUSLY?? @IndiaToday @aajtak Don't you fucking care about privacy and grief of a family who's son has just left the world?— No One and 3,508 others (@Cric_Freaky) June 14, 2020
Media is a cancer and no less than vultures. Too insensitive pic.twitter.com/gtpYlyP16U
Is this the right time to enter sushant's house & ask his parents questions?? Our media can go to any level to get TRP #shame_on_you @aajtak @itsSSR— D.S.Patil (@dnyanes61824466) June 14, 2020
Will you do the same if your parents lost your siblings?? pic.twitter.com/YlVaAvUWQ4
These journalist seriously need to attend classes on manners of journalism! #aajtak pic.twitter.com/jlls1KsapF— Batra (@hemantbatra0) June 14, 2020
@aajtak @anjanaomkashyap @chitraaum I don't know if you'll read this but I have a small request. Please do not ask questions to the family of deceased just after their death. This is heights of insensitivity. We already have too much negativity around. pic.twitter.com/9fhYPmegmF— Prateek Garg (@starkprateek1) June 14, 2020
Is this the fuckin way to be a journalist #aajtak , #ShushantSinghRajput Parents might be in different trauma and you guys putting the mic in front of their face.. Shame on these jornalism , trp k liye kch v😶🙃 pic.twitter.com/6U2hl89efU— Abhijeet kr ravi (@Abhijee22691599) June 14, 2020
@republic how is this tweet of Modi ji any relevant to the "breaking news".. @aajtak aap to sir mic ko mu me ghusa hi dena #sushantsinghrajpoot ke pariwaar ke sadasyon me.. Media is full of shit, no shame, no decency.. pic.twitter.com/huzNRBHZ0K— Anshumaan Bahadur (@Anshumaanbr) June 14, 2020
Wtf is wrong with @aajtak ?— مدیحہ Politickle (@Madihahahah__) June 14, 2020
They are forcing his father to give statements on his death. Seriously? This is nothing but harassment!!#SushantSinghRajput
Hello @aajtak— Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) June 14, 2020
You are at #SushantSinghRajput ‘s house in Patna & asking his Dad how he feels...
What on Earth is wrong with you guys???
Can you not let someone grieve the loss of their son in peace??
Shame on you guys!
Can we please show some humanity and dignity to the bereaving family during this time of loss and grief?