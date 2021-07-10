In a step to appreciate South Indian movies, Netflix came out with a brand new page Netflix India South to provide a special space for South Indian films. 

Sounds great, right? But what seems like a gesture of inclusivity, soon found itself in hot waters. 

On Thursday, Netflix India South released a song titled Namma Stories which celebrates South Indians' love for their mother tongue, their passion, and their pride. 

The number had four rappers from different states of South India. But this is where it didn't go well. 

Towards the end of the now-viral song, actor Neeraj Madhav is seen rapping a line - 'Parottem beefum njan thinnum athikaalathu.'

This translates to - 'I will eat parotta and beef early in the morning.' But instead of writing beef as is, Netflix, in its subtitles wrote beef as BDF. 

Source: Twitter

As per The News Minute, 'BDF' stands for Malayalis' favourite dish- Beef Dry Fry but this has irked netizens.

Well, one thing is for sure, this 'beef' has gotten everyone talking about it. 