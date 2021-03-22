More than the mouth freshener itself, what people love are the ads that Vimal Elaichi comes out with.
I mean, just by taking its name, 'bolo zubaan kesari' with Ajay Devgn in the background starts running in your head.
But this time, the brand went a step ahead by adding SRK to their 'well-known' advertisement.
In the advertisement, Ajay Devgn is seen chasing a trail of red letters flying in the air.
Sure, it seems like a generic ad being run on a usual day, but things change when we see SRK in the end.
And, of course, this got Twitter buzzing. One reason being, this is the first time SRK and Ajay are coming together, who allegedly share a somewhat rocky relationship.
Although nothing has been said outrightly, but this was enough for people to share their thoughts (read memes.)
SRKians to SRK after watching him in the Vimal ad: pic.twitter.com/qSZ9G7aAyP— Shivangi (@memekaynat) March 21, 2021
Shahrukh Khan also joins the Vimal Ad campaign*— Naina (@NainaMemes) March 20, 2021
SRK Fans : pic.twitter.com/O32vaM636l
Gauri Khan to SRK after he did a Vimal ad with Ajay Devgan#vimal pic.twitter.com/Q79r7l7OQF— Karan Singh Rajput (@KaranSi824) March 20, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan after doing Vimal ad 👇 😂 pic.twitter.com/zUzAkN4Onq— M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) March 20, 2021
#sharukhkhan watching Ajay devgun doing vimal ad pic.twitter.com/ioV2YvCSI6— ajay (@Ajay___Panwar) March 20, 2021
SRK joins ajay devgan in New Vimal Ad— Pratik Nagar (@Praticastic) March 20, 2021
Meanwhile Memers to SRK: pic.twitter.com/2vQ6V5iMS0
While there are a few who are willing to try it just for Shah Rukh Khan.
One thing is for sure, Vimal Elaichi can legit make you do anything.