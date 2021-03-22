More than the mouth freshener itself, what people love are the ads that Vimal Elaichi comes out with.

I mean, just by taking its name, 'bolo zubaan kesari' with Ajay Devgn in the background starts running in your head.

But this time, the brand went a step ahead by adding SRK to their 'well-known' advertisement.

In the advertisement, Ajay Devgn is seen chasing a trail of red letters flying in the air.

Sure, it seems like a generic ad being run on a usual day, but things change when we see SRK in the end.

And, of course, this got Twitter buzzing. One reason being, this is the first time SRK and Ajay are coming together, who allegedly share a somewhat rocky relationship.

Although nothing has been said outrightly, but this was enough for people to share their thoughts (read memes.)

SRKians to SRK after watching him in the Vimal ad: pic.twitter.com/qSZ9G7aAyP — Shivangi (@memekaynat) March 21, 2021

Director and story failed to cast them together, but Vimal ad made it possible. The Baap of Avengers!!pic.twitter.com/4wsTLLGwl7 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

Shahrukh Khan also joins the Vimal Ad campaign*



SRK Fans : pic.twitter.com/O32vaM636l — Naina (@NainaMemes) March 20, 2021

Gauri Khan to SRK after he did a Vimal ad with Ajay Devgan#vimal pic.twitter.com/Q79r7l7OQF — Karan Singh Rajput (@KaranSi824) March 20, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan after doing Vimal ad 👇 😂 pic.twitter.com/zUzAkN4Onq — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) March 20, 2021

SRK joins ajay devgan in New Vimal Ad



Meanwhile Memers to SRK: pic.twitter.com/2vQ6V5iMS0 — Pratik Nagar (@Praticastic) March 20, 2021

While there are a few who are willing to try it just for Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK doing a Vimal ad. Will have to try it now, chahe Khoon ki oolti kyu na karu uske baad.



Anything for you @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/jHvPKiqPGN — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

One thing is for sure, Vimal Elaichi can legit make you do anything.