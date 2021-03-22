More than the mouth freshener itself, what people love are the ads that Vimal Elaichi comes out with.  

I mean, just by taking its name, 'bolo zubaan kesari' with Ajay Devgn in the background starts running in your head. 

But this time, the brand went a step ahead by adding SRK to their 'well-known' advertisement. 

In the advertisement, Ajay Devgn is seen chasing a trail of red letters flying in the air. 

Sure, it seems like a generic ad being run on a usual day, but things change when we see SRK in the end. 

And, of course, this got Twitter buzzing. One reason being, this is the first time SRK and Ajay are coming together, who allegedly share a somewhat rocky relationship.

Although nothing has been said outrightly, but this was enough for people to share their thoughts (read memes.)

While there are a few who are willing to try it just for Shah Rukh Khan. 

One thing is for sure, Vimal Elaichi can legit make you do anything. 