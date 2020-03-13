Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic by WHO and has infected 1,25,518 people worldwide. With the rise of infection and 3.4% mortality rate, people around the world are fearing the worst. Amidst this mass hysteria, Twitter decided to bring up the 2011 film which might have predicted this contagious virus.

Contagion staring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow follows the story of a young mother who gets infected with a virus that begins to spread like wildfire.

Finally watched Steven Soderbergh's CONTAGION (2011), a movie that feels even more relevant and timely now than when it was released. Shows methodical exploration of the threat of viral epidemic. Such an effective, well-made & scary medical thriller. pic.twitter.com/rLnDhMoO5K — ㅤnαkul.ㅤ (@itsNaCool) March 10, 2020

class of 2020: damn senior year is going to be a movie



yeah bitch, Contagion — 🍓 (@almarrazz) March 11, 2020

Tonight’s film is #Contagion and gotta say it’s good but scarier than when we originally saw it.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2BVgSdL5xr — Tomorrow Comes Movies 🔜 Vegas Toy Con (@tocmovies) March 10, 2020

Rewatched ‘Contagion’ (2011) the other night. I remember it being spooky when I first watched it in theaters, but that shit plays out like a horror movie now. Way too accurate pic.twitter.com/VWaRW0nGlj — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) March 12, 2020

i genuinely feel like we're in contagion which by the way is a masterpiece of a movie — zea (@memeqirl) March 13, 2020

This movie Contagion was released 9 years ago and predicted the ongoing #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/9jxMnibPGq — Chemical Son (@MoyoTuga) March 13, 2020

everything feels like the beginning of the movie contagion — jamis (@jsqhermoso) March 13, 2020

Okay but has anyone ever seen Contagion pic.twitter.com/WAQMyOhds0 — Giselle Nunez (@A7Giselle) March 13, 2020

As coronavirus spreads fear & panic across the world, streaming services have been observing a spike of interest in the 2011 movie Contagion. This movie follows the outbreak of a deadly virus called MEV-1 and its disastrous impacts on society. #Contagion #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/NN5v8XHdiT — Mr. Emy (@EmyOputa) March 13, 2020

Yes, we’re all a bunch of dorks who obsess over a 20-year-old show, but we knew one day a contagion would come. pic.twitter.com/anWKBQzimq — Annie Flowers (@AnnieAFlowers) March 12, 2020

#Contagion trending on Netflix. Wish I hadn’t started watching it 😬 pic.twitter.com/mI0Ab9dSpK — Jason Weatherald (@JasonWeatherald) March 13, 2020

In sci-fi/horror, the continuum is basically from "Contagion" to "Outbreak" to "The Purge" to "The Road."



We're at "Contagion" -- we need to all do our part to prevent us from moving further down the continuum. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 12, 2020

If you haven't watched the film yet, watch the trailer here:

Are you ready to stream the film?