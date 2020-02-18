As the sequel of All The Boys I've Loved Before has left us with a love-filled hangover, making us light-headed and dreamy, we can't help but obsess over Peter and Lara Jean's adorable relationship.

Well, while we really can't wait to take a sneak peek into the next chapter of their life, we're trying to cure our love-bug hangover by looking at their off-screen chemistry.

Even though it has been a while since I saw To Al The Boys: P.S I Still Love You, there is this one scene that has constantly been playing in my head and I really cannot get over the moroseness of this scene.

Remember when just after Peter and Lara Jean temporarily broke things off and somehow Lara Jean managed to get out of bed, put on her grey sweater, her V-Day necklace and made a lot of effort to get herself to school?

And then all of a sudden an excursion to the aquarium is sprung upon her while she's dealing with her aching heart. And guess who's her bio partner? Peter. At a time when she didn't have the heart to be near him, fate threw them together.

I for one was hoping and praying that something good would come out of this but instead, Lara Jean ask Peter if he wanted Valentine's Day locket back and he says yes.

My heart literally shattered into a million pieces when he helped her take off the locket, like everyone else I was hoping that they either hug or kiss and tell each other how much they love them, but instead they just stood there in silence.

And it's not only me, but people from all across twitter can still not get over this heartbreaking scene:

okay but can we talk about the aquarium scene? like the blue color aesthetic and the music of that scene was just ON POINT, but peter’s face journey through this HEARTBREAK when lara jean has him take the necklace back genuinely ripped my HEART O U T oh my G O D#ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/eCENtg7mlI — 𝐞𝐦𝐲 ♡ YOU & To All The Boys (@pennslover) February 13, 2020

HE DIDNT EVEN TRY! He just walked away smh — Dale (@gmm_soto) February 13, 2020

And how at the beginning the jellyfish were together/close to each other and by the the time lara jean gave back the necklace the jellyfish went their separate ways — Christopher portillo (@Chpo4BTS) February 13, 2020

Such an aesthetic scene, but still so heartbreaking to watch 😭💔

(Also in the scene, didn't it look like Peter was going to makeup with Lara Jean, but instead she asked him if he wanted the necklace back) — Chelsea Renée🎀 (@chelsss25) February 15, 2020

This part hit harder than it should've, like ugly sobs — ⁰²Chaiane¹²⁷ 🖤 #NEOZONE (@chaianeistyping) February 13, 2020

Seriously! Like how did he not start sobbing??!! I was! — Sarah Grace✨ (@sarahbearr_16) February 13, 2020

So initially I failed to understand why Peter didn't say anything or try to soothe her broken heart and honestly, truth be told, never thought I'd say this but I was low-key disappointed in him for not clarifying the misunderstanding.

(I mean you kind of can't really blame me for expecting a grand gesture from Peter because he's literally set the bar very high, even for himself. )

But when I saw that he was waiting for Lara Jean at the eldercare's doorstep because it started snowing and he remembered how Lara Jean hated driving in the snow, I literally started sobbing.

And what unfolded after that, literally filled my hopeless heart with a ray of hope and joy and made me realise that this was literally the most romantic scene in both the movies.

Netizens from all across the globe couldn't get over how Peter fiercely wore his heart on the sleeve and pouring his feelings out:

Peter waited for LJ just because she said she doesn't like driving in the snow 😩💖 #ToAllTheBoys pic.twitter.com/TPq8GzAKt5 — Miaaa🐰 (@parkchanjiii) February 12, 2020

HELLO I AM STILL CRYING OVER THIS ! PETER AND LARA LITERALLY ARE THE CUTEST BABIES AND THAT IS ON PERIODT. ❤️😭#ToAllTheBoys #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/mEIJ65tycF — 𝙖𝙠𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞 (@malhotrasgirl) February 12, 2020

"You said you didn't like driving in the snow." 😭#ToAllTheBoys pic.twitter.com/Cgwvnr7ucq — Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) February 12, 2020

My fave part, he just love her so much 🤧💖 #ToAllTheBoys pic.twitter.com/FeZ43nCtys — Miaaa🐰 (@parkchanjiii) February 12, 2020

It’s nice when someone remember small little things about you, small little things that mean alot. Not because you keep reminding them, but simply because they care❤️ #ToAllTheBoys #ToAllTheBoysPSIStillLoveYou #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/ZC9ibY7tWl — smisak (@whenmunatweets) February 14, 2020

why did he say « yes » when she asked him if he wanted his present back??? that literally broke my heart 😭 — Jade (@Jade_LFhope) February 13, 2020

the fact that #PeterKavinsky remembered the small details abt #LaraJean makes me forgive him for hiding something from her😭 #ToAllTheBoys pic.twitter.com/4BWePeLWZB — Rozanne Deidre (@rznndeidre) February 12, 2020

Starting to think guys like this only ever exists in films. Don’t think I’ve ever met a real life version of Peter Kavinsky, he’s just unreal and setting the bar high to find a unrealistic guy that does not exist. #ToAllTheBoys #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/S1nHpNhk17 — Alisha Greene (@AlishaG58281751) February 12, 2020

He may be flawed. He kept things from LJ, but the choice was always her. Peter wants LJ. He chose her time and again! He remembers all the little things and that goes deep! #PSIStillLoveYou #TeamPeter #toalltheboysivelovedbefore https://t.co/93XVTh869T — EmilyGiggles 🥳🍾🥂 (@pinklady628) February 16, 2020

Alsooo Peter and John Ambrose sets a benchmark for guys to know how not to be a pos lol — liv 🐼 (@olivetheorange) February 13, 2020

again again again its 2020 and im still not over and in love to peter kavinsky, i mean every girls wants him aaaaaaaaaa#ToAllTheBoys #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/IefAxlYNCR — ً (@christineissaqt) February 12, 2020

the ending of to all the boys: ps i still love you is actually the CUTEST thing i’ve ever seen 🥺 literal tears were in my eyes i absolutely cannot cope — india rain (@indiarainrocks) February 12, 2020

i’m so glad that the ending of ‘To all the boys: PS i still love you’ was the ending i was hoping for. i was getting so mad at some parts 😩 — sammie🦋 (@nicolesammie1) February 13, 2020

BRB, going to go binge-watch both the movies for the billionth time.