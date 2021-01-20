Zindagi sawar dun,

Ik nayi bahaar dun

Duniya hi badal dun mai

Toh pyara sa chamatkar hun...

If you instantly started humming this song as soon as you read the lyrics, you're one of the many people who has been a true fan of India's most-watched cartoon Doraemon.

Doraemon is a time-travelling robotic cat who not only helps a shy kid named Nobita with his unique gadgets, but also is his best friend.

Now, if you've grown up watching this show you'd know how Nobita has had a major crush on his friend Shizuka Minamoto and often takes Doraemon's help to impress her. Well, Nobita's efforts finally got rewarded in the new movie Stand by Me Doraemon 2.

In this sequel movie, Nobita will finally get married to his childhood sweetheart Shizuka. Even though the movie got released in Japan in November 2020, the world has yet to experience this magic yet. The movie is said to release worldwide before June this year and the poster of this was first shared by CBI Pictures.

Februari ini, kisah hangat sepanjang masa kembali ke layar lebar. STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 mulai Februari 2021 hanya di bioskop. pic.twitter.com/LTN2tN3dAn — CBI pictures (@CBIpictures) January 19, 2021

As soon as this news broke down, fans couldn't contain the happiness and made Nobita a top trending topic on Twitter.

I was already feeling old and then this happened ... Nobita weds Shizuka 😂 pic.twitter.com/wBMMThSKuS — 𝒷𝒾𝒷𝓁𝒾ℴ𝓅𝒽𝒾𝓁ℯ (@yedilmera) January 20, 2021

Omg my favourite cartoon !!!

Finally he is getting married to Shizuka.. I am so happy for Nobita.. 🎉😭❤ pic.twitter.com/lJWwU4UbTW — Anamika🌸 (@anamikasingh_15) January 20, 2021

Finally Nobita and Shizuka will get married 🥺

Ok I'll be emotional cause my childhood had went through watching doraemon and I still enjoy it🥺

Happy for them tho💙 pic.twitter.com/rQVpbOB9t9 — ᴮᴱDolly⁷🪴🌿 (@SpringDay2113) January 20, 2021

Nobita finally got married with Shizuka 😭😭😭😭 I'm very happy for them 😭😭😭😭😭 thank God mere se pehle ho gaya married 🤭😁😁 varna mai year by year bad rahi thi aur vo same class me tha 🥺 tho mai bohot jealous feel karti thi use😏😂 finally my childhood completed 😭😭❤❤ pic.twitter.com/qbd7qlCi5I — Shraddha (@shehnaaz_cutiee) January 20, 2021

Happiness 🤧😭❤️

Nobita nd Shizuka r made for each other... pic.twitter.com/biciE45DEQ — ~𝑲𝒖𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑`♡ˎˊ 𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒉𝒏𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 ☆ (@shehnaazkaafan) January 20, 2021

finally nobita got marriedddddd pic.twitter.com/hYscnBuEXI — akuada (@annoying_humann) January 20, 2021

OMGG OMGGGGG NOBITA & SHIZUKA GOT MARRIED 😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Aqps5oV81B — 𝑨 𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒍𝒆 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒓 ♡ (@kdrama_Seoul) January 20, 2021

Nobita is finally getting married to Shizuka 😍😍

Happy for you both 😊

Nobita has grown up 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mJX3oOvYqg — vanavee⁷ (@vanavee7) January 20, 2021

#Nobita



Nobita and Shizuka finally got married



*Meanwhile Nobita - pic.twitter.com/qIbrNUTFU4 — Darshan Shrikhande (@DarshanShrikha2) January 20, 2021

Nobita and Shizuka are going to Marry .

Le dekisugi 🥺: pic.twitter.com/pg1HgLHvvZ — SHAHID BinHAARIS (@SBinhaaris003) January 20, 2021

All our childhood dreams came true.