Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is taking a few weeks of paternity leave for the birth of his second child as per reports.

Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, said in a statement:

At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason.

Agrawal who is at the topmost position in Twitter, has been hailed by parents for taking a move towards normalizing men taking time off for childcare.

Hope he takes the whole 20 weeks.



It sets an example for others at Twitter + It's gonna be more fulfilling than literally anything else in the world. https://t.co/CO168KSfb6 — Ganesh Iyer (@Gan_iyer) February 17, 2022

Strong stigmas remain - in workplaces and society as a whole - around men taking #ParentalLeave.



As we continue to fight for policy change at the federal level, we applaud prominent leaders for setting an example for all men to follow 👏 https://t.co/9u6WQVFYfR — Dove Men+Care (@DoveMenCare) February 17, 2022

Truly a big milestone for the industry. I hope there will be a day when CEOs taking parental leave will become a real norm and won’t be on the news like this anymore. https://t.co/iH1Lf8T0ET — Ryo Nakaizumi (@rnakaizumi) February 16, 2022

Paternity leave should be normalised like maternity leave….. After all child raising n birth is not just a woman’s job. But sadly in India a man avail only upto 15 days of paternity leave. https://t.co/ij65jfXlt3 — Shruti Mallick (@shruti_nike) February 16, 2022

It’s amazing to work at a company where the executives lead by example and take the generous Parental Leave given to all employees 💙



Congrats to Twitter Parents Executive Chair, ⁦@paraga⁩, on this exciting news! #LoveWhereYouWork #WatchUsWingIt https://t.co/GCLuyNpxKb — Twitter Parents (@TwitterParents) February 16, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal goes on few weeks of paternity leave. Good to know that Twitter provides up to 20 weeks of parental leave, irrespective of gender.



It’s not easy to go on few weeks of leave at his level, but he knows very well what’s his priority at the moment. https://t.co/UA6yWb2K1a — Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) February 17, 2022

Unclear why it seems to be an issue that the person is a) taking parental leave, or b) they are the CEO, or c) that it is only after a few months of becoming CEO. Parental leave is for parents, not for a role and not for a title! Good on you, @paraga! https://t.co/URjCXOXlET — Romit Mehta (@TheRomit) February 16, 2022

When Senior Executives lead by example -their action encourages & inspires their employees too to take parental leave. Great time to bond with new born baby.



Way to lead @paraga , congratulations Hope more companies encourage & support their employees to take parental leaves https://t.co/mO9hfOuJMd — Ruchi Angrish (She/Her) (@RuchiAngrish) February 17, 2022

Proud to work for a company where the example is set from the very top. When I took parental leave, I had a lot of people questioning it, but it's so important that all new parents take the time. Grateful to work for a company that gives--and encourages--it.



Congrats, @paraga! https://t.co/tF1tOes8dE — Andrew Kat💤 (@KatzAndrewS) February 16, 2022

Love this for our CEO @paraga and for all the parents (and soon-to-be parents) @Twitter. 💙 This is how you lead by example! The @washingtonpost article brings to light how important the parental leave conversation is. https://t.co/IlSKGDjwja — Dani B (@SportsMediaGal) February 16, 2022

Feeling inspired by @paraga, @alexisohanian, and all the other tech dads who are normalizing taking parental leave and putting family first 🤗 — nickselman 🪴 (@nickselman) February 17, 2022

While most companies provide paid maternity leaves to women, paternity leaves aren't a norm everywhere. And this step by the Twitter CEO is set to bring a change.