Actor Jennifer Aniston created quite a stir in 2019 when she joined Instagram. However, this Friends star has garnered attention on social media once again, but this time the reasons are completely different.

Recently, Aniston took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her Christmas tree decorations where she focused on a wooden decoration that read, "Our First Pandemic 2020."

Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD — A M A A L 🌙 (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020

While she didn't add any further comment or explanation in her story, the picture itself irked social media users considering many families had to skip their Christmas celebrations due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

From being deemed as insensitive to being called tone-deaf, several netizens criticized Aniston for the picture.

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

Just because u like a celebrity, doesn’t mean u should not hold them accountable. I’m sorry but that’s so insensitive to put an ornament saying “pandemic 2020”. Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. We’re not going to celebrate this shit. Do better Jennifer Aniston — Melissa (@sassy_mel) December 26, 2020

Celebrities really live in a different world pic.twitter.com/mfPnjxVUF5 — The most opinionated locked (@MelissaWoods270) December 26, 2020

why's jennifer aniston talking abt "our first pandemic" like it's a baby shower https://t.co/ih1c38K47W — rai⁷ 🐱🎄❄️ (@Ionelyandgreat) December 26, 2020

what was the reason??? plus she acting like we gonna have another one? “our first” miss girl it better be our LAST pic.twitter.com/68zD7lGJfX — mia (@StarzPeach) December 26, 2020

Hmmmm I cannot see the humour when there are lots of loved ones who will not be seeing this Christmas! Lets ask their relatives if they find this funny! — MissMinky.. (@minkyv23) December 27, 2020

Why post something like that though. It’s just a bit sad tbh. People have died and we are still living through it. Just a weird things to have on a tree when hundreds of thousands of people have died. — Harambe (@harambe_m) December 26, 2020

This is exactly why I really dgaf about celebrities or celebrity culture. Look how tone deaf and out of touch this shit is 👀#jenniferaniston smh. pic.twitter.com/vV4qjfnizv — meh (@Meehoooe) December 26, 2020

Jennifer Aniston’s Coronavirus Christmas Bauble Isn’t Getting Good Reviews she expected. Showing how out of touch with reality 53 yes old is. Such an intensity post to post to her followers. Showing no respect to pandemic victims and their famalies. #boycottJeniferAniston pic.twitter.com/IfDnkUyvZI — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

Aniston has been a supporter of wearing masks and taking precautions during the pandemic. Earlier in June, she had talked about the importance of wearing masks and supporting small businesses during the pandemic.