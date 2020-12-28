Actor Jennifer Aniston created quite a stir in 2019 when she joined Instagram. However, this Friends star has garnered attention on social media once again, but this time the reasons are completely different. 

Recently, Aniston took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her Christmas tree decorations where she focused on a wooden decoration that read, "Our First Pandemic 2020."   

While she didn't add any further comment or explanation in her story, the picture itself irked social media users considering many families had to skip their Christmas celebrations due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.   

From being deemed as insensitive to being called tone-deaf, several netizens criticized Aniston for the picture.    

Aniston has been a supporter of wearing masks and taking precautions during the pandemic. Earlier in June, she had talked about the importance of wearing masks and supporting small businesses during the pandemic.       