In recent years, it appears Indian TV shows have only been promoting regressive story ideas. And the concept of an upcoming show, Namak Issk Ka, drew Twitterati's ire after a UP police officer highlighted how it disgraced a noble art form like dancing.

The only way to make a #Monday better is to add some masala. Or in this case... #NamakIsskKa.



Have you checked out the first episode, before TV, on #VootSelect yet?#ShrutiSharma #NewShow pic.twitter.com/BgBahTzJDP — Voot Select (@VootSelect) December 7, 2020

In an advertisement released in a newspaper, Namak Issk Ka showed the lead couple with a caption that read, 'would you accept a dancer as your daughter-in-law?'.

This caption has apparently been the tagline being used across adverts, for promoting the serial.

UP police officer Rahul Srivastav took to Twitter to criticize the advertisement for 'profaning a sacred art form' and promoting 'regressive' ideas.

A flippant advert of a TV serial, ‘profaning’ a ‘sacred’ art form.



The ‘Yellow & bold headlines’ asks the viewers “ would you accept a ‘dancer’ as your daughter in law ?



Dance as a gracious art form needs to be celebrated rather than de"moralized"



This is plain ‘REGRESSIVE’ pic.twitter.com/oXrNwpZkBG — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) December 7, 2020

People were quick to support his opinion:

बहुत ही घटिया सोच का विज्ञापन है. FOE के नाम पर बेहूदगी बढती ही चली जा रही है — Prem srivastava (@prem661708) December 7, 2020

Not only insulting.. but unlawful too.. — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) December 7, 2020

I did saw this ad and thought what the hell... are dancers not human beings... Strange — Atif (@Atifvns) December 7, 2020

Living in the 21st century and this is the content being shown on Indian TV serials. Are you hiring people with regressive mentalities as script writers? And answering your question - YES I'd marry a strong, independent woman. @ColorsTV #namakisskka #ColorsTV #India — Soulful Pebble. (@soulfulpebble) December 7, 2020

Wat is "नचनिया"😡Using wrong, regressive words just to attract audience and TRP is wat they r doing. Is DANCE not our culture ? Insulting our art,culture is wat left with these TV shows..and web series. Shamefully using the word so many times.. #shameful #ColorsTV #NamakIsskKa https://t.co/iI4UYFjGU1 — Miss Crazy Soul💃 (@Misscrazysoul5) December 7, 2020

Television content continues to dish out regressive and outdated ideas. Content can be empowering & change societal attitudes however Hindi TV channels have chosen TRP over contributing to change the deep rooted misogyny. Disgusting. https://t.co/ePtspdNbHq — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 7, 2020

Shows and movies, as an art form, have the ability to influence millions, and pushing regressive ideas in the name of entertainment should definitely not be the way to go.