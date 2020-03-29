Quarantine has made a huge impact on our lives. Some of us are improving our cooking skills, some are bonding with our family members and some are catching up on missed TV series. 

via GIPHY

But there is a specific quarantine group that has found a way to pass time with this hilarious Twitter debate. 

How do people have enough time to research this? Quarantine works in mysterious ways. 

via GIPHY

Daler Mehndi would be proud. 