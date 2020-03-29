Quarantine has made a huge impact on our lives. Some of us are improving our cooking skills, some are bonding with our family members and some are catching up on missed TV series.

But there is a specific quarantine group that has found a way to pass time with this hilarious Twitter debate.

Quarantine day 6:



There are 168 Tunaks and 84 Tuns in Tunak Tunak Tun song. — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) March 20, 2020

I believe you've missed 6 Tunaks and 3 Tuns. Please verify once before sharing metrics in public. pic.twitter.com/FAHD7Yz8Xs — palakpattachaat (@palakpattachaat) March 21, 2020

Sorry, but you're wrong.

204 Tunaks

306 - 204 = 102 Tuns

Don't spread misinformation pic.twitter.com/EMVbVuNRX4 — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) March 21, 2020

So there is a repetitive patrern:

3 Tuns before you get 1 Tananana.

84/3 = 28



. * .

we have 28 Tanananas in the song. — sugar kaka (@sugar_kaka) March 21, 2020

Important PSA: the WhatsApp forward doing the rounds about Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun having 168 Tunaks and 64 Tuns is FAKE NEWS. I fact-checked and what I found will shock you. (1) — Samira Sood (@samirasood) March 21, 2020

The original video is 5.03 minutes but many YouTube videos of the song are the 4.17-minute version. I played three different uploads of both versions and checked against the lyrics on two sites. In the longer version, the line is sung 29 times and in the shorter one, 25. (2) — Samira Sood (@samirasood) March 21, 2020

There are 6 Tunaks per line and 3 Tuns.6x29=174 and 3x29=87. 6x25=150 and 3x25=75. Neither version has the numbers 168 and 84. You're all welcome. #selfisolation #coronavirus — Samira Sood (@samirasood) March 21, 2020

How do people have enough time to research this? Quarantine works in mysterious ways.

Daler Mehndi would be proud.