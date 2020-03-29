Quarantine has made a huge impact on our lives. Some of us are improving our cooking skills, some are bonding with our family members and some are catching up on missed TV series.
But there is a specific quarantine group that has found a way to pass time with this hilarious Twitter debate.
Quarantine day 6:— Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) March 20, 2020
There are 168 Tunaks and 84 Tuns in Tunak Tunak Tun song.
I believe you've missed 6 Tunaks and 3 Tuns. Please verify once before sharing metrics in public. pic.twitter.com/FAHD7Yz8Xs— palakpattachaat (@palakpattachaat) March 21, 2020
Sorry, but you're wrong.— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) March 21, 2020
204 Tunaks
306 - 204 = 102 Tuns
Don't spread misinformation pic.twitter.com/EMVbVuNRX4
Important PSA: the WhatsApp forward doing the rounds about Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun having 168 Tunaks and 64 Tuns is FAKE NEWS. I fact-checked and what I found will shock you. (1)— Samira Sood (@samirasood) March 21, 2020
The original video is 5.03 minutes but many YouTube videos of the song are the 4.17-minute version. I played three different uploads of both versions and checked against the lyrics on two sites. In the longer version, the line is sung 29 times and in the shorter one, 25. (2)— Samira Sood (@samirasood) March 21, 2020
There are 6 Tunaks per line and 3 Tuns.6x29=174 and 3x29=87. 6x25=150 and 3x25=75. Neither version has the numbers 168 and 84. You're all welcome. #selfisolation #coronavirus— Samira Sood (@samirasood) March 21, 2020
How do people have enough time to research this? Quarantine works in mysterious ways.
Daler Mehndi would be proud.