As we all know, Bob Biswas recently released on ZEE5, and there has been quite an anticipation around how the film really is! It stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh and is a spin-off film based on the character Bob Biswas from Kahaani (2012). But apparently the audience has taken a liking to Chitrangda's character Mary Biswas.
People on the internet simply cannot stop talking about her performance and about seeing her make a comeback after so long.
And we don't blame them, because has Chitrangda Singh ever disappointed? She's a very talented individual and an absolute stunner. The actor's fan base has literally been waiting to see her in films again.
Here's what they're all saying.
I just love this lady hope for more good things comes up.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/SHQKbETwBZ— Shweta Saini (@iShwetaSaini) December 3, 2021
#ChitrangdaSingh ने #BobBiswas में काफी अच्छा काम किया, अब उन्हें किसी वेब सीरीज में देखने का मन है...— Narinder Saini (@Narinder75) December 3, 2021
She is one of the finest actress of our industry and she is proving this itself.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/Me4l0FJBk2— Rashmika (@teri_bandi89) December 3, 2021
They both did great work in their role, would love to see her more in movies@IChitrangda #ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/Hz1MaOzBJE— 👑KING👑 (@Jabrafanforever) December 3, 2021
What a inspiration she's gives me rush after all these years she belongs in front of the camera. #ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/4ZyBQf4ea8— Mithila✨ (@MeethiSpeak) December 3, 2021
This lady is full of sheer talent. She looks so young Even at this age. She should play these characters more often.@IChitrangda#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/rpsVbgM4s8— Alisha (@imurAlisha) December 3, 2021
I thing she's most beautiful bollywood actress she's the stabilizer.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/DAQDknLv6R— नव्या 💫 (@BeingNavya) December 3, 2021
Good performance by her she looks super really loved it Chitranagada singh@IChitrangda #ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/YYA56D2dKE— stylishallu (@stylishallu77) December 3, 2021
She's back after a long time and i liked her performance..@IChitrangda #ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/7Scc6SXX7K— Bruce (@SRKsCR7) December 3, 2021
#ChitrangdaSingh is amazing in Bob biswas , her characters is something we can relate and also she's soo beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/SwEJVR1wGv— Nidhi (@having_gudtime) December 3, 2021
Her presence making this more awesome. She is really amazing.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/dvs6V17TUU— Shruti Raj (@BawaalxD2) December 3, 2021
She has some god gifted talents in the matter of acting.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/IHL0QIQa8e— Riya Sharma (@Imriya89) December 3, 2021
She is my favourite actress loved her work in Bob Biswas #ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/Ns2JJrmimU— Aarush Dubey🚩 (@Aarush_19_) December 3, 2021
She is a literal queen!