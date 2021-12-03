As we all know, Bob Biswas recently released on ZEE5, and there has been quite an anticipation around how the film really is! It stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh and is a spin-off film based on the character Bob Biswas from Kahaani (2012). But apparently the audience has taken a liking to Chitrangda's character Mary Biswas. 

People on the internet simply cannot stop talking about her performance and about seeing her make a comeback after so long. 

And we don't blame them, because has Chitrangda Singh ever disappointed? She's a very talented individual and an absolute stunner. The actor's fan base has literally been waiting to see her in films again.  

Here's what they're all saying. 

She is a literal queen!