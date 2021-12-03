As we all know, Bob Biswas recently released on ZEE5, and there has been quite an anticipation around how the film really is! It stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh and is a spin-off film based on the character Bob Biswas from Kahaani (2012). But apparently the audience has taken a liking to Chitrangda's character Mary Biswas.

People on the internet simply cannot stop talking about her performance and about seeing her make a comeback after so long.

And we don't blame them, because has Chitrangda Singh ever disappointed? She's a very talented individual and an absolute stunner. The actor's fan base has literally been waiting to see her in films again.

Here's what they're all saying.

I just love this lady hope for more good things comes up.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/SHQKbETwBZ — Shweta Saini (@iShwetaSaini) December 3, 2021

She is one of the finest actress of our industry and she is proving this itself.#ChitrangdaSingh pic.twitter.com/Me4l0FJBk2 — Rashmika (@teri_bandi89) December 3, 2021

She is a literal queen!