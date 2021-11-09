If versatility had a face, it would be Deepika Padukone. Today she gracefully completed 14 years in Bollywood and well, Om Shanti Om did too. The first time Shanti Priya interlocked her eyes with us, not only did Om but we all got swayed by her charm. It made us believe in shiddat as well as punar janam (and mind you, we are completely unapologetic about it.) 

Twitter has been gushing over Deepika Padukone (since 14 years, actually) and these characters are nothing short of icons, you'd agree.

Talk about acing every role with grace!