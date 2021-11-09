If versatility had a face, it would be Deepika Padukone. Today she gracefully completed 14 years in Bollywood and well, Om Shanti Om did too. The first time Shanti Priya interlocked her eyes with us, not only did Om but we all got swayed by her charm. It made us believe in shiddat as well as punar janam (and mind you, we are completely unapologetic about it.)

Twitter has been gushing over Deepika Padukone (since 14 years, actually) and these characters are nothing short of icons, you'd agree.

A star has risen on this day 14 years ago.



From a pretty heroine of Shah Rukh Khan to the most successful actor of her generation. It was a journey of immense hard work and determination.

May you shine brighter in the future, dear star.#14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/1DV5XQSqph — Chay (@illusionistChay) November 8, 2021

no other actress could ever come even an inch closer to playing leela sanera the way deepika did, she got under the skin of that character and brought leela to life, it would never be as iconic if it werent for deepika padukone.#14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/zBsldVXmMa — Tara (@wildingmoon) November 8, 2021

Deepika as Veronica just surprised everyone with this wonderful portrayal. The turning point of her career.People laughed and cried with her . She was exceptional in the emotional scenes #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/YCwRyZ3TV6 — Tara (@wildingmoon) November 8, 2021

With an array of iconic films, characters, dialogues and songs she is not only the only one of her generation but also one of the only few Bollywood actresses to immortalise real/fictional people on screen for an eternity. Very truly a pop culture icon! #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/1BvgiUagQD — Akash Kumar (@kashxkumar) November 8, 2021

from playing shantipriya to malti Agarwal it's been so amazing to see your journey and see you grow. just onwards and upwards from here @deepikapadukone#14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/Jng5NkTkLU — Tara (@wildingmoon) November 8, 2021

"Deepika’s range is staggering. One can see the width and depth she possesses as an actor”- Juhi Chaturvedi (Writer)#14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/LTGkvf7ang — C🧸 #14YearsOfDP (@BinBoleBaatein) November 8, 2021

deepika padukone's versatility is underappreciated. she can do romance, comedy, drama, dance, action...give her any genre and she'll ace it ❤️🔥 #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/5EOVIVjS4s — A #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone (@MeenammaExpress) November 8, 2021

We as a society have to thank Deepika Padukone for the constant serve she has been giving us for the last couple of years. Give her any role & she will breathe perfect life into it ! #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/rlaShsrd6n — Sharad (@unpaidcrazen5) November 8, 2021

Talk about acing every role with grace!