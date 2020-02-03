Karan Johar's latest Netflix show What The Love! where he helps people find love is grabbing a lot of eyeballs but for all the wrong reasons. From being called the worst possible version of Queer Eye to a fancy Splitsvilla, here is everything Twitter has to say about this Bollywood ka love guru.

This is a PSA



As is fairly evident, I consume a lot of trash tv. But Karan Johar's What The Love broke me. It is objectively the worst possible form of Queer Eye one could conceive and that is still not the worst thing about it.



It broke @twentytwobyPai and I last night. — jhamela jamil (@BucketheadCase) February 3, 2020

Omg listen it was SO bad. I couldn't sit through it. How is he objectively the worst person in the world? — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) February 3, 2020

I think I lost a part of my brain when that fashion designer's makeover for the token gay guy in the show was to "Be relatable so that you don't intimidate people" aka "Be gay but don't be too gay" and then handing him a GREY TSHIRT WITH A SERIOUS FACE — Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) February 3, 2020

Is anyone else watching/ watched What the Love! with @karanjohar?



I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/C2LpVvGOJC — Damini Shrivastava (@priyadamini24) February 2, 2020

What The Love on Netflix is basically Splitsvilla with Karan Johar hosting it. — Ajmira Shaikh (@Soberphobiccc) February 2, 2020

what the actual fuck is this netflix karan johar show??? what the fuck is it with the shallowness & judgyness & conflating love with all the worst things out of a teen drama what the fuckkkk — hotel dissent (@simchimani) February 2, 2020

I made the grave mistake of watching an episode of What the love with Karan https://t.co/64PwVLxdKF’s awful. @netflix stop with these useless contents. Karan Johar Sucks. Stop being played by these folks. There is so much talent in India. @NetflixIndia Stop this nonsense. — PrideAndPrejudice (@YashuBnB) February 1, 2020

Karan Johar's version of bachelor in paradise called what the love on netflix is making me a little bit angry. — Amritjit Kaur (@amritjit_kaur) February 1, 2020

Dear @NetflixIndia , be please don't turn our sacred space into another @MTVIndia with shows like @karanjohar 's What the love! We deserve better. — Eternal Cynic (@muktadhara) February 1, 2020

Watched one episode of ‘What the Love! with Karan Johar’ on Netflix. It should get an award for the most superficial frothy show. Karan Johar pretends to be a problem solving Love Guru whose solution to everything is a fashion makeover. 🙄 — Dr.Geetika Choudhary (@geeti_choudhary) January 31, 2020

Watched a part of Karan Johar’s What the Love! last night. They’ve tried too hard to show a progressive culture but it just ends up looking cringey as fuck. Could not watch more than 20 mins. You’re welcome. — Riddhima (@itsriddhima) January 31, 2020

Watch the trailer here:

Would you dare to watch it?