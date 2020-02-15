The first teaser for Strangers Things season 4 dropped yesterday. And it did not wait for the big reveal. It was almost as if, they released this teaser for the purpose of telling us that Hopper was alive and maybe, not so well in Russia.

Damn it, man. I thought they killed him last year. That was so fucking sad. I was sobbing like a baby. Like WTF, stop playing with them feelings like that!. So not cool.

But let's be honest. We all lost our minds after seeing him, didn't we?

#StrangerThings4



me: *knows Hopper was alive all along and that he was the American*



also me when Hopper appears in Russia and he’s alive: pic.twitter.com/MMI08JuylX — 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙇 शर्मा 🌈 (@pnjabisarcaster) February 14, 2020

#StrangerThings4



Hopper looking at all those who said Hopper will not be in Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/58UUgUebHs — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@HowHumans_) February 14, 2020

Me: Nah, i know that Hopper is alive#StrangerThings4 teaser: Hopper IS alive



Me: pic.twitter.com/R2nSkWBMMx — M ⁷ (@beaumoonchild) February 14, 2020

everyone acting like they didn’t know hopper was alive #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/UvkIDawGxX — kiera ☆ 109 (@fandomdemos) February 14, 2020

But, hold on now. That wasn't the only surprise from the teaser. A little known face (pun intended) was also seen in the teaser.

Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H'ghar/ No One was also seen in the teaser.

We don't know anything about his character but once Twitter found out it was the same man who made Arya Stark a faceless assasin, it blew the fuck up.

Me completely ignoring the fact hopper is alive in the #StrangerThings4 trailer to try to see if that guy was jaqen from game of thrones pic.twitter.com/VcJe7nPNEz — emzo 💜🖤 (@3mmalogan) February 14, 2020

Everyone going nuts over the [SPOILER REDACTED] reveal in the #StrangerThings4 trailer and I'm just like, "A man fights against The Upside Down now lovely girl..." #GameOfThronesMemes #Jaqen #FacelessMen pic.twitter.com/e4J3S0rCCH — Persephone's Chair (@PersephoneChair) February 14, 2020

I literally couldn’t care less about Hopper. I’m here for Jaqen.



Valar morghulis🖖🏼#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/9r32vZkflT — ramquin (@ramquinluv) February 14, 2020

Everyone is so excited about Hopper (which is great), but I'm excited that Jaqen H'ghar is in #StrangerThings4! That was the first thing I noticed. — Valeri Travagliante (@Valerante) February 14, 2020

Stranger Things 4 is to release sometime in 2020 but the exact date has not been announced yet.