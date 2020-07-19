Kangana Ranaut, the actor who has always been outspoken about her fight against nepotism, once again took a stand during her recent interview with Arnab Goswami.
Kangana spoke about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the alleged causes behind his untimely demise. From being dropped from big films to being labeled a 'bad actor', Kangana's statements about Sushant have sent Twitter in a frenzy.
Kangana Ranaut would've been the poster girl of the people's movement against industry elites had she been an actor-activist fighting against professional exclusivity in the West. She's trying to shatter the echo chamber that Bloodywood has masterfully built over the years.— slickenteur (@slickenteur) July 19, 2020
I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed..— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020
I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change!
Kangana lays out the #SushantSinghRajput's chronology of downfall. Sure, she comes with a lot of noise. But, inspite of everything, the signals that you get out of noise is worth it.#KanganaSpeakstoArnab— Bazinga_Bajingaa🌈 (@ShayBazinga) July 19, 2020
Is Arnab afraid of Kangana? This is the only time I have seen him not shouting like a lunatic. https://t.co/AMg3f0Gmw5— Rajeev (@AttitudeKnight) July 19, 2020
Obviously They are threatened by bright people, they are not threatened by mediocrity.— Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 18, 2020
(True in all places not only Bollywood)
Kangana Ranaut comes up with fabulous lines!
Kudos to Kangana for having spoken about what transpired between her and Hrithik and not retracting despite being hounded by both nepotists and opportunistic misogynists who suddenly became her fans after knowing her political views.— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) July 18, 2020
She is a real Iron Lady. Respect ✊🏻
This interview is so cringeworthy. You can see Kangana is new and raw here, and @karanjohar is taking advantage of that to ask her humiliating questions. Also notice how @AnilKapoor helpfully chimes in with the sly ‘Botox etc’. pic.twitter.com/RoWglmTBSW— Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) July 19, 2020
#KanganaRanaut has talked about Akhtars in her AKA interview too, she talked about how they tried to shut her down and scare her off. She was always talking about the mental torture this industry unleash on outsiders #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/6AfD9opPT2— Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020
This lady has the guts of a lion to publically take the name of #KaranJohar #MaheshBhatt & others. Many ppl might have talked abt nepotism earlier, but no1 had the courage to publically take them down cz of the fear of their career #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ewzRx18Avl— Saptaparna Das (@SaptaparnaDas) July 19, 2020
This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ODl0jTHaxe— Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020
This is explosive.. It’s up to us to stop this pathetic charade.. Let’s not promote and watch the stupid garbage which is thrown at us in the form of substandard movies with star kids.. #KanganaSpeaksToArnab— Rohit_Tweets (@rrohit555) July 19, 2020
What #KanganaRanaut said about elitism and corruption in Bollywood is absolutely true. Remember, during her fight with Hritik, how Farhan Akhtar posted an open letter against her? How Sonam, Karan and Yami endorsed that letter? This is how bollywood works! #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/czgx9DMiI9— FYI (@Abhishe16945742) July 18, 2020
My god 🙏 she is sooo Gutsy #KanganaSpeaksToArnab Respect— Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) July 18, 2020
This brave and bold lady 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut— Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) July 18, 2020
How many women are bold enough to speak like her...they cant even stand up for #sushant 's chilling death..when I questioned some bold women, they got offended cos ty r politician wannabes n need to b diplomatic #KanganaSpeaksToArnab— Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) July 18, 2020
Hats off to Kangana Ranaut for having SURVIVED Bollywood!! Javed Akhtar told her "If you dont apologise to Hrithik Roushan you will have to commit Suicidе!! #KanganaRanaut #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/0VpoR8zIOU— Rosy (@rose_k01) July 18, 2020
