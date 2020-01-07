Disclaimer: The following post contains spoilers from Season 2 of You.

Joe Goldberg aka Will Bettelheim aka one of the most lusted after fictional bookstore owners had quite a journey in the second season of the psychological thriller You.

At the end of the season, it was made abundantly clear that Joe has not changed his stalker tendencies. More importantly, even though he is on his way to being a father, he still has a new 'love interest' in his sight.

Now, you may have thought that the mystery woman has been introduced simply to set the pace for the next season. But, if fan theories are to be believed, the mystery woman is none other than Joe's mom.

Im going to go off a limb here but “the neighbor” is Joe’s mom isn’t it? #YouNetflix — Samuel Chan 🔛 Eat, Sleep, Read Manga, Repeat (@SamTheMangaMan) December 27, 2019

So is the neighbor Joe’s mom? Cuz that’s my current theory. #You #YouNetflix — Jessica (@jmy143) December 31, 2019

Could that be joe's mother at the end of #YouS2 ? — katherine (@katheri87115945) December 28, 2019

If there's a 3rd season, I'm going out on a limb and saying the neighbor will be Joe's mother and she'll be his last victim. #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/bvl3UZv1Ao — Monica Florence (@Moflo19) December 29, 2019

Aight so I loved #YouSeasonTwo, but I don’t know how I feel about this ending. The flashbacks Joe had through out the season leads me to believe that the woman at the end is his mother. — Ronaldhiño the 🐍 (@ronchibob) December 29, 2019

Twitterati has come up with various reasons and signs that prove that the woman show in the end is actually Joe's mother - the same woman who is rescued by an abusive husband by Joe. The same mother who leaves Joe in the care of Child Services.

Now, as per the fan theories, the woman's hands indicate that she is older in age. And despite multiple flashbacks to Joe's childhood, his mother's final whereabouts are never revealed.

Thus, it is not entirely impossible that the woman who is Joe's new interest could very well be his mother, or so the Twitterati believes.

why are some people confused about the last scene? that woman/neighbor was definitely joe's mom. the hands were a dead give away... #YouNetflix — reyna (@realminne) December 27, 2019

What if that neighbor is Joe’s mom?. Think about it, Joe almost always does his homework on people, and it’s not in his character to cheat. Having such a huge reversal of character traits is very bad writing. I think that woman is not a romantic interest for Joe. — Trumpistrash (@Trumpistrash14) January 2, 2020

Alright I think I'm going crazy but I believe that Joe's neighbor was her MOTHER! HE SAID THAT IT WAS JUST A BEGINNING TO GET TO HER AND AREN'T WE CURIOUS WHY IT WAS FREQUENTLY MENTIONED HER MOTHER BY JOE'S MEMORY #YouS2 — Bella (@MaryMemesxo) December 28, 2019

So everyones theory is that his mother is coming in season 3. This makes sense since they spend the entire season introducing her. Joe's obsession will be protecting her by killing. Love may kill to protect Joe. But the question will be, why she didn't come back ? #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/cIpFNOk6Sf — Montre Bible 🏳️‍🌈 (@MontreBible) December 28, 2019

So we all in the same page that Joes new neighbor is his mother... right?? #YouNetflix #YouSeasonTwo — Portia 🦄🔮🧞‍♀️ (@QueenPortiaa) January 4, 2020

Just seen a comment about how Joes neighbour could be his mother. Just watched it back and minus the books, it could fit. Going against the trend of the previous seasons...I kinda like this theory #YouSeasonTwo — Daniel (@DanTheTwatter) December 29, 2019

That is definitely Joe's mother 👏🏽 she had some old ass hands #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/6Vxp20W8ue — Warley Johnson💋 (@iwarley_love) December 29, 2019

Guess we have another reason, to add to the list of 100 or more, to eagerly wait for season 3.

