Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah in the lead role and streaming on Netflix, just became the first Hindi-language show to win an International Emmy. 

The show, which is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gangrape, won the award for the Best Drama Series. Other nominees in the category included The Bronze Garden (Argentina), Charité (Germany), and Criminal: UK (United Kingdom).

Naturally, Twitter was quick to applaud the entire Delhi Crime team for the win: 

A well-deserved win indeed! 