The theme of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' forthcoming reality show 'The Activist,' which will also star Usher and Julianne Hough, has sparked controversy. Six activists will be pitted against each other in the reality show as they take on tasks to promote their causes.

The activists' success will be measured by online engagement, social metrics, and celebrity host feedback.

Priyanka and the other two judges received a blowback by many celebrities and Twitter users for turning activism into a game show.

