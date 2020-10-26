It is no secret that actor Sonu Sood has been helping the underprivileged and those in need since the beginning of the lockdown period. From sending migrants back home to helping stranded students, he has left o stone unturned. 

However, about a month back people on Twitter called Sood's deed a scam as the tweets of people asking him for help suddenly started going missing. 

Now, the actor is being called out again by netizens after he replied to a tweet which didn't even tag Sood on Twitter.  He responded to Twitter user Snehal Misal who asked for help for her son who had to undergo open-heart surgery.  

However, Twitter users pointed out that the account was created in October itself and the user had only 2-3 followers.

After seeing these allegations, Sonu Sood defended his actions by sharing excel sheets and receipts of him helping the user who asked him for help. 

Sonu Sood has been making headlines since the start of lockdown after he became a real-life hero and helped so many people in need. 