It is no secret that actor Sonu Sood has been helping the underprivileged and those in need since the beginning of the lockdown period. From sending migrants back home to helping stranded students, he has left o stone unturned.

However, about a month back people on Twitter called Sood's deed a scam as the tweets of people asking him for help suddenly started going missing.

Now, the actor is being called out again by netizens after he replied to a tweet which didn't even tag Sood on Twitter. He responded to Twitter user Snehal Misal who asked for help for her son who had to undergo open-heart surgery.

Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week ❣️🙏 https://t.co/nym4H8Z2gr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

However, Twitter users pointed out that the account was created in October itself and the user had only 2-3 followers.

Looks like Sonu Sood literally got some super powers, the user doesn't tag him or mentions the city he is from but Sonu Baba gets to know everything🤣,,,lol heights of PR stunt🤦‍♀️#Sonu pic.twitter.com/CSj9pkvCZ6 — Rashmi Singh (@rashmisingh_235) October 25, 2020

The first one tagged Sonu Sood but still gets unnoticed while the ones who don't even tag him gets his response. Truly great. pic.twitter.com/izGqwdarzu — Vinnie Tiwari 🕊️ (@TiwariVinnie) October 25, 2020

Sonu Sir is God. He literally can see a tweet without being tagged, knows the location of the patient that it's Mumbai. Sonu Sood is the Kalki Avatar we all have been waiting. https://t.co/BLYJWVsRn3 — तोहार Masked ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) October 25, 2020

After seeing these allegations, Sonu Sood defended his actions by sharing excel sheets and receipts of him helping the user who asked him for help.

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

